Kaleideum to host programs for kids with developmental delays

Kaleideum North, formerly known as SciWorks, has a focus on science that is appealing to many of the children who will take part in the new instruction.

“We started talking about how the museum is a multi-sensory learning lab,” Dampier said. “It gives people the opportunity to have hands-on learning the whole time. One of our learning labs will be a classroom. They will be able to go out to the planetarium and interact with the exhibits.”

Applied Family Services operates a “sensory-friendly” preschool and pre-K program at Parkway Presbyterian Church, where the group also operates its summer camp. At Kaleideum, the group will be serving elementary and middle school children, Vest said.

Parents who want to find out about tuition and other details should contact Vest at ginna@appliedfamilyservices.com. Scholarship assistance is available.

Vest did say that the group would like parents to have their applications in by Aug. 10. The group has a website at appliedfamilyservices.com.

Dampier said it is the first time that Kaleideum has gone into such a partnership to provide instruction. She said that future collaboration is possible when Kaleideum moves into its new headquarters downtown sometime in 2023.