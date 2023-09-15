The body of Kalvin Michael Smith, whose conviction for the brutal assault of a store clerk stoked intense debate about racial bias in the justice system, was found in an automobile on Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police said Friday.

The vehicle was parked in 100 block of Charleston Court, at an apartment complex near Miller Street, Chief William Penn Jr., said.

He declined to say how long Smith had been dead, saying that the case is still under investigation.

Smith, who had no known address, had not been reported missing, Penn said.

The Forsyth County Medical Examiner’s office identified Smith as the deceased man on Friday. His next-of-kin was then notified.

“Preliminary evidence discovered during the investigation suggests no foul play was involved in Mr. Smith’s death,” Penn said.

The cause of death will not be available until toxicology reports are returned, which could take several months, Penn said.

Smith was 25-years-old when he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and armed robbery in the 1995 attack on Jill Marker, an assistant manager of the Silk Plant Forest store off Silas Creek Parkway.

The assault left Marker with severe brain damage and in need of 24-hour care.

A five-part series in the Winston-Salem Journal in 2004 raised questions about the police investigation and subsequent prosecution, focusing on whether the brain injuries Marker sustained in the attack would have enabled her to identify Smith as her attacker.

It also raised questions about the actions of lead detective Don Williams.

Other entities also had concerns about the integrity of the case, including the Innocence Project at Duke University law school, which took on Smith’s case.

Later, a review committee formed by the Winston-Salem City Council reported that it had no confidence in the police investigation and said it found no credible evidence that Smith was in the store that day.

A citizens group hired a former FBI assistant director, Chris Swecker, to review the case. He, too, concluded that Smith deserved a new trial.

Throughout his imprisonment, Smith maintained his innocence in the Marker case.

After 20 years in prison, he was released in November 2016 after a motion alleged his trial attorney, William Speaks, failed to present certain evidence that might have shortened his prison sentence.

Smith was then 45 years old.

Smith was never exonerated for the crime and remained a convicted felon.

He told the Journal in a 2017 interview: “When I can walk down the street and people have no doubt I’m innocent, I’m free. Until then, I’m not free.”

Because of his convicted felon status, Smith never received any compensation for the time he spent in prison.

"People think I have money," Smith told the Journal. "But I don't have anything.”

Smith’s case gained considerable attention in Winston-Salem, coming 10 years after the wrongful conviction of Darryl Hunt in 1984 for the rape and murder of a white woman.

The case amplified the deep racial divides in the city, with Black leaders raising suspicions of the police investigation, suspicions that proved on target with Hunt’s exoneration in 2004.

Hunt spent much of his life championing the cause of the wrongfully convicted. He lent his support to Smith, speaking on his behalf at community rallies.

Their stories overlap in another way. Hunt was found dead inside a vehicle in 2016, the victim of suicide. He had been missing for days.

Augustus Dark, Smith’s father, said he only had one comment to make on his son’s death.

“This county, this state has blood on its hands, and that’s all I got to say,” Dark said.

Mark Hoisington, Marker’s brother, said that Smith’s death brings “an odd sense of closure.”

“But it is closure,” Hoisington said. “The only thing I can say from the family perspective is that he finally got what was coming to him, as harsh as that sounds.”

He planned to visit Marker, now 61, on Saturday and tell her the news about Smith’s death.

“I’m sure it will make her feel at ease,” Hoisington said.

Close Kalvin Michael Smith (center), walks out the gate of the Forsyth Correctional Center to be greeted by one of his attorneys, Cheryl Andrews, as he was released from having served his term for the 1995 assault of Jill Marker. Attorney Jim Coleman (right), of the Duke Wrongful Conviction Center, gives a thumbs up to waiting media as Kalvin Michael Smith (left), is released from the Forsyth Correctional Center. Kalvin Michael Smith hug his nephew, Jerrod Davis, as Smith arrives at his father's home after being freed from prison. Kalvin Michael Smith hug his father, Gus Dark, as Smith arrives at his home after being freed from prison Thursday. Smith spent 20 years in prison for an assault at the Silk Plant Forest his supporters say he didn't commit. Augustus "Gus" Dark, waits on the front porch of his home as he waits for his son Kalvin Michael Smith to arrive at his home after being freed from prison. Augustus "Gus" Dark, talks on the phone just after his son, Kalvin Michael Smith, arrived at his home after being freed from prison. Kalvin Michael Smith pulls some of his personal belongings from the trunk of Jim Coleman's car after changing clothes at his father's house. Kalvin Michael Smith (center) leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man. Kalvin Michael Smith (center) leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man. Attorney Cheryl Andrews fends off media as Kalvin Michael Smith leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man. Kalvin Michael Smith (center) leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man with attorney Cheryl Andrews (far left), and a swarm of media. Attorney Cheryl Andrews (center) directs Kalvin Michael Smith (right) towards a waiting car as he is released from the Forsyth Correctional Center. Kalvin Michael Smith is Released from Prison Kalvin Michael Smith (center), walks out the gate of the Forsyth Correctional Center to be greeted by one of his attorneys, Cheryl Andrews, as he was released from having served his term for the 1995 assault of Jill Marker. Attorney Jim Coleman (right), of the Duke Wrongful Conviction Center, gives a thumbs up to waiting media as Kalvin Michael Smith (left), is released from the Forsyth Correctional Center. Kalvin Michael Smith hug his nephew, Jerrod Davis, as Smith arrives at his father's home after being freed from prison. Kalvin Michael Smith hug his father, Gus Dark, as Smith arrives at his home after being freed from prison Thursday. Smith spent 20 years in prison for an assault at the Silk Plant Forest his supporters say he didn't commit. Augustus "Gus" Dark, waits on the front porch of his home as he waits for his son Kalvin Michael Smith to arrive at his home after being freed from prison. Augustus "Gus" Dark, talks on the phone just after his son, Kalvin Michael Smith, arrived at his home after being freed from prison. Kalvin Michael Smith pulls some of his personal belongings from the trunk of Jim Coleman's car after changing clothes at his father's house. Kalvin Michael Smith (center) leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man. Kalvin Michael Smith (center) leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man. Attorney Cheryl Andrews fends off media as Kalvin Michael Smith leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man. Kalvin Michael Smith (center) leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man with attorney Cheryl Andrews (far left), and a swarm of media. Attorney Cheryl Andrews (center) directs Kalvin Michael Smith (right) towards a waiting car as he is released from the Forsyth Correctional Center.

The family always maintained that police had gotten the man who beat Marker, he said.

Smith struggled with assimilation upon his release from prison. He was charged with several misdemeanors, many of which were dismissed and was shot in what his father called a random act of violence in March, 2017, just a few months after he was released.

In 2022, he was convicted on charges that he was driving a stolen vehicle and that he stole alcohol three different times from a local ABC store.

In addition, he was convicted in 2018 of misdemeanor assault on a female.

“It just seemed like everybody and everything was just trying to pull me in all kinds of directions,” Smith said in the 2017 interview with the Journal. “I didn’t get a chance to figure out what I was going to do. It got overwhelming. I just cut everything off.”

Close Supporters sign letters to Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper asking for the release from prison of Kalvin Michael Smith during a gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church on Sunday, July 31, 2016 during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe". William J. Barber II, president of the North Carolina NAACP, address the gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe". Standing with Barber is Smith's father Augustus Dark (center) and Stephen Boyd, chair of the Silk Plant Forest Truth Committee. Augustus Dark, father of Kalvin Michael Smith, talks about his son's 19 years in jail as he address the gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church. William J. Barber II, president of the North Carolina NAACP, address Kalvin Michael Smith supporters at Union Baptist Church. Stephen Boyd, chair of the Silk Plant Forest Truth Committee, reads a letter from Kalvin Michael Smith to a gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church on Sunday. Jaylon Herbin, a Winston-Salem State student who has worked with the family of Kalvin Michael Smith addresses the gathering. Kalvin Michael Smith supporters sign letters to Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper asking for the release from prison of Kalvin Michael Smith during a gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church on Sunday, July 31, 2016 during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe". Kalvin Michael Smith supporters sign letters to Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper asking for the release from prison of Kalvin Michael Smith. Kalvin Michael Smith supporters line up to sign letters to Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper asking for Smith's release from prison. About 100 people gathered at Union Baptist Church on Sunday, July 31, 2016 during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe". NAACP rally for Kalvin Michael Smith Supporters sign letters to Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper asking for the release from prison of Kalvin Michael Smith during a gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church on Sunday, July 31, 2016 during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe". William J. Barber II, president of the North Carolina NAACP, address the gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe". Standing with Barber is Smith's father Augustus Dark (center) and Stephen Boyd, chair of the Silk Plant Forest Truth Committee. Augustus Dark, father of Kalvin Michael Smith, talks about his son's 19 years in jail as he address the gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church. William J. Barber II, president of the North Carolina NAACP, address Kalvin Michael Smith supporters at Union Baptist Church. Stephen Boyd, chair of the Silk Plant Forest Truth Committee, reads a letter from Kalvin Michael Smith to a gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church on Sunday. Jaylon Herbin, a Winston-Salem State student who has worked with the family of Kalvin Michael Smith addresses the gathering. Kalvin Michael Smith supporters sign letters to Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper asking for the release from prison of Kalvin Michael Smith during a gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church on Sunday, July 31, 2016 during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe". Kalvin Michael Smith supporters sign letters to Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper asking for the release from prison of Kalvin Michael Smith. Kalvin Michael Smith supporters line up to sign letters to Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper asking for Smith's release from prison. About 100 people gathered at Union Baptist Church on Sunday, July 31, 2016 during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe".

The Rev. John Mendez, the retired pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church, was among the community leaders who believed Smith was wrongfully convicted and fought for his release.

Mendez said he was saddened by Smith’s death and sees it as a reminder that incarcerated people need help when they are trying to integrate back into society.

“When a person has been wrongly incarcerated and is released, they need a lot of community support and not just when the situation is on everybody’s mind and the media is still covering it,” Mendez. “Being incarcerated as long as he was really contributed to his death. You can’t go through all of that and come out healthy.”

Smith fought to prove his innocence through various appeals, his most recent rejection coming in November.

Close The crowd listens to speakers during a student-led rally for Kalvin Michael Smith and Dontae Sharpe. The crowd listens to speakers. Demonstrators walk to the Forsyth County Courthouse. Demonstrators walk to the Forsyth County Courthouse. Demonstrators assemble in front of the Forsyth County Courthouse. Demonstrators walk to the Forsyth County Courthouse. Stephen Boyd speaks to the crowd. Kalvin Michael Smith's father, Augustus Dark, speaks during a student-led rally for Kalvin Michael Smith (Winston-Salem Journal, Lauren Carroll) 20160425w_nws_smith Anne Donovan speaks to the crowd. Bennett Heine speaks to the crowd. Kalvin Michael Smith's father, Augustus Dark (center) marches with other demonstrators. Stephen Boyd speaks to the crowd. Rev. Alvin Carlisle holds his son Alex, 7, tight. Demonstrators listen to speakers. Kalvin Michael Smith's father, Augustus Dark, speaks. Protest for Kalvin Michael Smith The crowd listens to speakers during a student-led rally for Kalvin Michael Smith and Dontae Sharpe. The crowd listens to speakers. Demonstrators walk to the Forsyth County Courthouse. Demonstrators walk to the Forsyth County Courthouse. Demonstrators assemble in front of the Forsyth County Courthouse. Demonstrators walk to the Forsyth County Courthouse. Stephen Boyd speaks to the crowd. Kalvin Michael Smith's father, Augustus Dark, speaks during a student-led rally for Kalvin Michael Smith (Winston-Salem Journal, Lauren Carroll) 20160425w_nws_smith Anne Donovan speaks to the crowd. Bennett Heine speaks to the crowd. Kalvin Michael Smith's father, Augustus Dark (center) marches with other demonstrators. Stephen Boyd speaks to the crowd. Rev. Alvin Carlisle holds his son Alex, 7, tight. Demonstrators listen to speakers. Kalvin Michael Smith's father, Augustus Dark, speaks.