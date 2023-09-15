Kalvin Michael Smith talks about life after prison and his hopes for exoneration. Smith was convicted in the 1995 brutal assault of Jill Marker, an assistant manager at the Silk Plant Forest. That assault left Marker with severe brain injuries, and she gave birth to a son while in a coma. Sh…
The body of Kalvin Michael Smith, whose conviction for the brutal assault of a store clerk stoked concerns about racial bias in the justice system, was found in an automobile on Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police said Friday.
Police said Wednesday that they were investigating a death at 129 Charleston Court. They did not suspect foul play or suspicious activity.
At a news conference on Friday, police confirmed that the deceased man was Smith.
Smith, 52, spent nearly 20 years in prison after he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and armed robbery in the 1995 assault of Jill Marker, an assistant manager of the Silk Plant Forest store off Silas Creek Parkway.
A five-part series in the Winston-Salem Journal raised questions about the police investigation and subsequent prosecution, focusing on whether the brain injuries Marker sustained in the attack would have enabled her to identify Smith as her attacker.
Later, a review committee formed by the Winston-Salem City Council reported that it had no confidence in the police investigation and said it found no credible evidence that Smith was in the store that day.
A citizens group hired a former FBI assistant director, Chris Swecker, to review the case. He, too, concluded that Smith deserved a new trial.
Throughout his imprisonment, Smith maintained his innocence in the Marker case.
Kalvin Michael Smith (center), walks out the gate of the Forsyth Correctional Center to be greeted by one of his attorneys, Cheryl Andrews, as he was released from having served his term for the 1995 assault of Jill Marker.
Kalvin Michael Smith hug his father, Gus Dark, as Smith arrives at his home after being freed from prison Thursday. Smith spent 20 years in prison for an assault at the Silk Plant Forest his supporters say he didn't commit.
Attorney Jim Coleman (right), of the Duke Wrongful Conviction Center, gives a thumbs up to waiting media as Kalvin Michael Smith (left), is released from the Forsyth Correctional Center.
Kalvin Michael Smith hug his nephew, Jerrod Davis, as Smith arrives at his father's home after being freed from prison.
Augustus "Gus" Dark, waits on the front porch of his home as he waits for his son Kalvin Michael Smith to arrive at his home after being freed from prison.
Augustus "Gus" Dark, talks on the phone just after his son, Kalvin Michael Smith, arrived at his home after being freed from prison.
Kalvin Michael Smith pulls some of his personal belongings from the trunk of Jim Coleman's car after changing clothes at his father's house.
Kalvin Michael Smith (center) leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man.
Attorney Cheryl Andrews fends off media as Kalvin Michael Smith leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man.
Kalvin Michael Smith (center) leaves the Forsyth Correctional Center a free man with attorney Cheryl Andrews (far left), and a swarm of media.
Attorney Cheryl Andrews (center) directs Kalvin Michael Smith (right) towards a waiting car as he is released from the Forsyth Correctional Center.
He was released from prison in November 2016 after a motion alleged his trial attorney, William Speaks, failed to present certain evidence that might have shortened his prison sentence. Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court granted the motion.
Smith was 45-years-old.
Supporters sign letters to Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper asking for the release from prison of Kalvin Michael Smith during a gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church on Sunday, July 31, 2016 during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe".
William J. Barber II, president of the North Carolina NAACP, address the gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe". Standing with Barber is Smith's father Augustus Dark (center) and Stephen Boyd, chair of the Silk Plant Forest Truth Committee.
Augustus Dark, father of Kalvin Michael Smith, talks about his son's 19 years in jail as he address the gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church.
William J. Barber II, president of the North Carolina NAACP, address Kalvin Michael Smith supporters at Union Baptist Church.
Stephen Boyd, chair of the Silk Plant Forest Truth Committee, reads a letter from Kalvin Michael Smith to a gathering of about 100 people at Union Baptist Church on Sunday.
Jaylon Herbin, a Winston-Salem State student who has worked with the family of Kalvin Michael Smith addresses the gathering.
Kalvin Michael Smith supporters line up to sign letters to Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper asking for Smith's release from prison.
About 100 people gathered at Union Baptist Church on Sunday, July 31, 2016 during a rally dubbed "A Pilgrimage for Justice of Kalvin Michael Smith & Dontae Sharpe".
He was never exonerated for the crime and remained a convicted felon.
He told the Journal in a 2017 interview: “When I can walk down the street and people have no doubt I’m innocent, I’m free. Until then, I’m not free.”
Because of his convicted felon status, Smith never received any compensation for the time he spent in prison.
The crowd listens to speakers during a student-led rally for Kalvin Michael Smith and Dontae Sharpe.
