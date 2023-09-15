The body of Kalvin Michael Smith, whose conviction for the brutal assault of a store clerk stoked concerns about racial bias in the justice system, was found in an automobile on Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police said Friday.

Police said Wednesday that they were investigating a death at 129 Charleston Court. They did not suspect foul play or suspicious activity.

At a news conference on Friday, police confirmed that the deceased man was Smith.

Smith, 52, spent nearly 20 years in prison after he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and armed robbery in the 1995 assault of Jill Marker, an assistant manager of the Silk Plant Forest store off Silas Creek Parkway.

A five-part series in the Winston-Salem Journal raised questions about the police investigation and subsequent prosecution, focusing on whether the brain injuries Marker sustained in the attack would have enabled her to identify Smith as her attacker.

It also raised questions about the actions of lead detective Don Williams.

Other entities also had concerns about the integrity of the case, including the Innocence Project at Duke University law school, which took on Smith’s case.

Later, a review committee formed by the Winston-Salem City Council reported that it had no confidence in the police investigation and said it found no credible evidence that Smith was in the store that day.

A citizens group hired a former FBI assistant director, Chris Swecker, to review the case. He, too, concluded that Smith deserved a new trial.

Throughout his imprisonment, Smith maintained his innocence in the Marker case.

He was released from prison in November 2016 after a motion alleged his trial attorney, William Speaks, failed to present certain evidence that might have shortened his prison sentence. Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court granted the motion.

Smith was 45-years-old.

He was never exonerated for the crime and remained a convicted felon.

He told the Journal in a 2017 interview: “When I can walk down the street and people have no doubt I’m innocent, I’m free. Until then, I’m not free.”

Because of his convicted felon status, Smith never received any compensation for the time he spent in prison.

"People think I have money," Smith told the Journal. "But I don't have anything."