Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust said Tuesday it is providing $350,000 to nonprofit health care advocacy group Care4Carolina toward its initial Medicaid expansion efforts.

The statewide coalition, with nearly 200 members, also has received funds from other foundations that include Cone Health, The Dogwood Health Trust and The Duke Endowment.

“This funding ensures that Care4Carolina will continue to bring children and family organizations, patient advocates, providers and civic and business leaders together through 2024 — to ensure the promises of Medicaid Expansion are realized for North Carolina,” Abby Emanuelson, Care4Carolina's executive director, said in a statement.

However, Emanuelson cautioned that Medicaid expansion "is not a done deal — not until we actually close the coverage gap."

North Carolina becoming the 40th state to expand its Medicaid program — pending passage of the Republican-sponsored 2023-24 state budget — is an example of how bipartisanship can work in a deeply divided General Assembly.

Several studies on Medicaid expansion have projected between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians could be beneficiaries.

Even though Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has made Medicaid expansion among his top priorities for his second term, it's not guaranteed that he will sign the budget bill given several Senate insertions related to controversial certificate-of-need changes long sought by several Republican legislative leaders.

Those who might be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

“With the likelihood that a state budget will be enacted later this year, and that the NC Department of Health and Human Services has begun holding implementation meetings, the Kate B. Reynolds Trust funding ensures that Care4Carolina will continue to bring children and family organizations, patient advocates and civic and business leaders together through 2024 to ensure the promises of Medicaid Expansion are realized for North Carolina,” Emanuelson said.

“Lives are at stake, and we deeply appreciate the continuing support of the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust.”

Lambeth said repeatedly during HB76’s journey through various committee steps that the bill “is probably the most important legislation that this General Assembly can take up in this session.”

“It has been a long, bumpy journey, but we’re here to make history, to move North Carolina forward,” Lambeth said.

Cooper, meanwhile, said when HB76 passed its third vote by a 95-22 margin, that “Medicaid expansion is a once-in-a-generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy.”

Cooper said HB76 is the “working families’ bill of the decade.”

Senate GOP leaders say their opposition has thawed in part because of the federal government’s track record — during the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations — on paying 90% of what it costs to expand Medicaid in the 39 states that allowed more people to be covered.

“I had concerns the federal government would break its promise ... leaving states, such as North Carolina, holding the bag with bigger and bigger health care expenses and holes in our budget,” said Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham.

Berger also acknowledged that “The Affordable Care Act is not going to go away.”

The final primary emphasis to push Medicaid expansion across the finish line, according to Lambeth, was the reality that nearly 300,000 North Carolinians receiving COVID-19 pandemic-related Medicaid coverage could face being removed as a recipient as soon as July 1.

CMS amended the conditions that states must meet to allow for a gradual removal of the temporary beneficiaries that could extend coverage through at least the end of the year.

That includes determining if the temporary beneficiary now qualifies for permanent Medicaid coverage.