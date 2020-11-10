Katherine Austin-Bohanon: 'I had to take charge and I was prepared to do so'

When Katherine Austin-Bohanon arrived in Saudi Arabia, she was faced with the daunting realization that she was the highest ranking medical officer on the scene.
With three years of training in the Army Reserves under her belt, she led the construction of a combat support hospital in the throes of Desert Storm, waiting for the others to arrive.
“In training, I thought there’s no way possible I’m going to have to do this,” said Austin-Bohanon, who was a second lieutenant at the time. “But you never know what will happen in life. I had to take charge and I was prepared to do so.”
It was the start of a challenging six months peppered with 16-hour days in the operating room and an incident where their tent caught fire.
“To me, it was very frightening,” Austin-Bohanon, 71, said. “We were constantly in survival mode. We never knew what was going to happen.”
But the Winston-Salem native found solace in religion, starting a Bible study that met at 4 a.m. daily to read scripture and pray.
At Easter, the group went into town to scrounge up ingredients for a turkey dinner and she said the unity forged in their shared faith kept her going.
“I would wake up at night thinking ‘We’re actually in a war,’” said Austin-Bohanon, now an associate minister at First Calvary Baptist Church. “Praying together, it was beautiful and hopeful in a place that was not our home.”
Although her father was a World War II veteran, Austin-Bohanon said she never planned on joining the military. At age 18, she moved to New York in pursuit of a modeling career, but instead got a job as a nurse’s aide and discovered her true passion.
She worked as a licensed practical nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for a stint in 1970 and eventually became a registered nurse.
While working at a hospital in California in 1986, she was inspired by other operating room nurses to join the Navy Reserves. A year later, she transferred to the Army Reserves as a commissioned officer.
“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, not at first,” said Austin-Bohanon. “But I did my best, trained, prepared and stepped up when I needed to.”
After returning from Saudi Arabia in 1991, Austin-Bohanon continued to go on missions across the U.S. as part of the Reserves, while also pursuing an MBA in health care management and a doctorate in theology.
While she received many accolades throughout her 20 years of service, including a Commendation Medal of Honor and the 2019 Women of Combat Award, she said it was the experience and the ability to help others that was most rewarding.
Austin-Bohanon, who also has two brothers in the military, said her upbringing in a military family shaped her and gave her the tools to succeed in the Army.
“Growing up, I gained a lot of discipline. I learned to be more organized, more caring,” she said. “I poured my heart into the Reserves. It was a great experience.”
