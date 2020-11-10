Katherine Austin-Bohanon: 'I had to take charge and I was prepared to do so'

When Katherine Austin-Bohanon arrived in Saudi Arabia, she was faced with the daunting realization that she was the highest ranking medical officer on the scene.

With three years of training in the Army Reserves under her belt, she led the construction of a combat support hospital in the throes of Desert Storm, waiting for the others to arrive.

“In training, I thought there’s no way possible I’m going to have to do this,” said Austin-Bohanon, who was a second lieutenant at the time. “But you never know what will happen in life. I had to take charge and I was prepared to do so.”

It was the start of a challenging six months peppered with 16-hour days in the operating room and an incident where their tent caught fire.

“To me, it was very frightening,” Austin-Bohanon, 71, said. “We were constantly in survival mode. We never knew what was going to happen.”

But the Winston-Salem native found solace in religion, starting a Bible study that met at 4 a.m. daily to read scripture and pray.

At Easter, the group went into town to scrounge up ingredients for a turkey dinner and she said the unity forged in their shared faith kept her going.