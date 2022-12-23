Kayaker still missing, feared drowned at Belews Lake. Search to resume Saturday.

Authorities on Saturday will resume what they are now calling a recovery effort to find a kayaker in his 30s who went missing on Belews Lake early Friday morning and is feared to have drowned.

A companion of about the same age in another kayak saw that his friend’s kayak appeared to be either riding low in the water or taking on water as the two men paddled on the lake on a duck-hunting expedition, according to Sgt. D.J. Woods of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

“He said his buddy never gave him a distress signal, but he noticed he was sitting down in the water,” Woods said. “We have a last-known point they are kind of looking in.”

The two men had ridden together to Belews Lake before dawn on Friday to go duck hunting. Around mid-morning, Stokes County emergency responders learned that one of the men was missing and search operations began that involved using boats to get out on the lake and sonar in an effort to locate the missing kayaker or his boat.

“Stokes County has a sonar and they would like to focus on a couple images they found” when the search resumes Saturday morning, Woods said. Woods said he had talked with family members of the missing man Friday evening and that they had asked that his name not be released yet.

Land searches have been performed in the area with no result, Woods said. The searches were carried out from the Pine Hall Boat Ramp on Pine Hall Road in Stokes County. Authorities closed the ramp area around 10:45 a.m. Friday as searched.

“I don’t want to rule anything out, but at this point it is going to be a recovery” and not a rescue, Woods said. The missing kayaker was apparently not wearing a life jacket.

“The waves out there were really rough, and it would have been easy for waves to rush over the side of the kayak,” Woods said. “We have had some strong gusts and sustained winds of about 18 miles per hour. A life jacket is only good if you wear it. There are a lot of things to battle on a day like this.”

Winds were too strong Friday to bring a helicopter or drone to the effort, Woods said.

When darkness fell, searchers called off their efforts for the day.

“We will start back in the morning depending on the conditions,” Woods said.