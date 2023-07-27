The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 Wednesday to deny a rezoning request by a Colorado residential developer for what still could be one of the Triad's largest residential communities at more than 3,100 units.

The request was made by BOMA N.C. LLC for four tracts in the Caleb's Creek community. BOMA is based in Castle Rock, Colo.

The request was to change the zoning from mixed use-special use to mixed use-conditional district as part of a proposed two-phase development plan.

The proposed residential expansion for the properties located south of I-40 and east of Union Cross Road would feature a mix of single- and multi-family housing including apartments, duplexes, twin homes and townhouses.

The denial came 16 days after the Kernersville Planning Board recommended the application.

Mayor pro tem Bill Apple said at the end of a nearly two-hour presentation that the board's main opposition to the request is that "it is inconsistent with the adopted land-use plan which calls for mixed use ... and the vision" for developments in the Union Cross Road and I-40 area.

Town manager Curtis Swisher stressed Thursday that BOMA developing another 2,612 residential units remains a viable option.

Swisher said he doesn't know whether the rezoning denial could be just a speed bump for BOMA or a major deterrent.

"I’m not sure what the next steps are for the developer," Swisher said.

In a separate but linked proposal, the board turned down a request to amend the town's land-use designations for the development plan from four — traditional neighborhood development; business center; private recreation space; and environmental protected — to two in traditional neighborhood development and environmental protected.

Apple cited the potential for a business or industrial park in the area for preserving the four designations.

BOMA removed in January 2016 from its development plan "the large swath of commercial/office uses along I-40."

According to Wednesday's rezoning presentation, "the developer contends that (those uses) are no longer feasible."

Instead, BOMA proposed increasing the total number of residential units from the 564 already built within the community to about 3,500.

In January 2016, the board approved BOMA for at least 2,612 residential units on 810.6 acres at 3.22 units per acre density.

BOMA's rezoning request would have allowed for 4.67 units per acre density, stretching the number of residential units by 324 units to 2,936 on 628.01 acres.

"This is just a refashioning of what is already entitled," according to the town staff presentation to the board.

Planning Board staff noted that residential developments near Caleb’s Creek have lower densities: Watkins Landing phases I and II are 2.89 units per acre; Watkins Landing phase III at 2 units per acre; and Atkins Farm at 2.6 units per acre.

Pros and cons

According to the Planning Board staff report, "the ability of a developer to provide multiple housing options within one development is advantageous to the entire community in preserving housing mobility."

“If Kernersville does not maintain a diversified market with a mix of houses available, prices will increase overall and lack of availability will stifle our economy as employees must live elsewhere and commute in.”

BOMA representative Neale Johnson told the board that the rezoning request "is a good product that I think everyone can get behind and move the development forward."

"It fixes the major problems with the development, moves the density to the north side, and provides flexibility."

Eight of the nine public speakers were neighbors against the rezoning.

They expressed concern about whether BOMA and the builder will be held responsible by Kernersville town officials for fulfilling their buildout pledges. They cited that neighboring communities haven't met their recreational obligations.

Among concerns: that about 3,500 households would reside on the proposed 628 acres; adding students to overcrowded area schools; increased traffic flow; and potential environmental and sediment spillover issues onto adjacent properties.

Johnson acknowledged the residential density per acre had been an issue in how it could affect traffic flow and community amenities. There also has been opposition to a potential road median required by N.C. Transportation Department.

Johnson said the density changes would drop the projected daily traffic volume from 36,769 to 28,140, "a significant decrease in the amount of traffic that is hitting those roads."

"While we understand why residents would be concerned about restricting their access in and out of their subdivisions, that's not something that we can control," Johnson said. "It's an issue that'd misdirected at the town and misdirected at us."

In addressing concerns about a site and size of a proposed junior-Olympic sized community pool, BOMA said it would be willing to put in a condition that apartment residents would not have access to a clubhouse meant for single-family households.

Swisher said he has heard concerns about "some other conditions proposed (to the new plan) that dealt with road improvements, greenways, etc."

Details

The Caleb’s Creek development was originally approved in 2001, and modified through a rezoning in 2016, said Catherine Garner, Kernersville’s community development director.

Three subdivisions — Brunswick, Deer Run and Haddington — were part of the initial phase and have been developed by BOMA.

The 2016 rezoning allowed for the development of subdivisions Elk Ridge, Lakeside, Owl’s Trail and White Hawk.

The largest tract by far in the latest rezoning request is the 492.26 acres at 133 Caleb’s Club Drive that’s owned by BOMA.

The rezoning application lists BOMA as converting some of the land that had been set aside for the golf course into a series of nature greenway trails open to the general public in the areas of Teague Lane, Ogden School Road and Caleb’s Creek Elementary School.

BOMA agreed to provide land to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for what became Caleb’s Creek Elementary School.

The golf course was removed from the development proposal in 2016.

“The developer would like the ability to provide some pockets of commercial uses as part of the development,” according to the rezoning application.

Those could include restaurants without drive-thru services, banks, dentists, medical offices, commercial, personal and professional offices, private clubs and lounges, recreation fields and venues, and surgical centers.

The application lists road construction projects affecting Glennview Drive, Ogden School Road, Old Salem Road and Teague Lane beginning in the fall of 2023 and running through spring 2027.