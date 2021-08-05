Kernersville begins mask mandate Friday in government facilities

The town of Kernersville will require — beginning Friday — all unvaccinated employees and visitors to wear a mask in its governmental facilities.
The town announced its policy change in a Facebook posting following the Board of Alderman approving the mandate Wednesday.
"This applies to citizens who are vaccinated or unvaccinated," according to the post. The town has 270 employees.
The board said its decision was based on following the most recent masking guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Those agencies advise everyone in areas with substantial or high spread to wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.
The town's human resources officials and town attorney also recommended the masking mandate.
"Employees and visitors who are vaccinated and who choose to share their vaccination status will not be required to wear a mask," according to the post.
"No one is required to share their vaccination records or be vaccinated to enter the facilities, but they will be required to otherwise wear a mask. Masks will be provided at no charge for those who need one."
The town said the masking mandate reflects the reality of having "no way of knowing who has been vaccinated and who has not.'
"The town feels that the best way to ensure the safety of everyone in its facilities is to verify their status or require them to wear a mask.
"We hope that this policy will be short-lived and we can return to our normal way of doing business very soon."
The vast majority of comments on the town's mask-mandate posting were in opposition.
Kernersville follows the decisions by the city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County to require visitors and employees to wear masks inside all of their buildings.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a pandemic emergency order update that went into effect July 30. The county restrictions began Monday.
Joines’ updated emergency order requires masks for individuals in any facility owned or leased by the city “where it is not possible to consistently maintain and adhere to the CDC’s six-foot social distancing recommendation.”
That includes parking decks, the Winston-Salem Transit Center and its transit vehicles. A list of facilities is at www.cityofws.org under COVID-19 updates. The city plans to post signs at affected facilities.
However, the restoring of requiring masks does not apply to city owned and leased open-air facilities, such as basketball courts, swimming pools, picnic shelters, gazebos, tennis court, the Woodland Cemetery shelter, Reynolds Park golf course and the uncovered/open air portions of Truist Stadium.
In terms of Bowman Gray Stadium, city officials said separately that the masking order affects the field house, concession stands, press boxes, restrooms, ticket booths, maintenance building, race building and equipment storage building. The mandate doesn’t affect stadium seating.
“While a face covering will not be required for such open-air facilities, individuals are strongly encouraged to adhere” to the CDC social distancing guidelines,” according to Joines’ order.
The city order has exemptions for religious beliefs and medical and behavioral health conditions and disabilities. Other exemptions include: active eating and drinking; strenuous exercise; and for children under age 5.
The order does not require those declining to wear a mask to produce documentation or any other proof of a condition addressing a medical and behavioral health condition and disability.
“However, the city may elect to provide access or service to said person through alternative means, such as telephone, email or other electronic means rather than in-person,” according to the order.
The order allows for the issuance of civil penalties for violations “not remedied after voluntary compliance is sought.”
336-727-7376