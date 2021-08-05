Kernersville begins mask mandate Friday in government facilities

The town said the masking mandate reflects the reality of having "no way of knowing who has been vaccinated and who has not.'

"The town feels that the best way to ensure the safety of everyone in its facilities is to verify their status or require them to wear a mask.

"We hope that this policy will be short-lived and we can return to our normal way of doing business very soon."

The vast majority of comments on the town's mask-mandate posting were in opposition.

Kernersville follows the decisions by the city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County to require visitors and employees to wear masks inside all of their buildings.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a pandemic emergency order update that went into effect July 30. The county restrictions began Monday.

Joines’ updated emergency order requires masks for individuals in any facility owned or leased by the city “where it is not possible to consistently maintain and adhere to the CDC’s six-foot social distancing recommendation.”

That includes parking decks, the Winston-Salem Transit Center and its transit vehicles. A list of facilities is at www.cityofws.org under COVID-19 updates. The city plans to post signs at affected facilities.