The state Court of Appeals has ruled that a local company will have to continue to contribute to the monthly housing costs for an employee who was struck by a steel beam at work and left a paraplegic.

The appellate court said in an opinion released Wednesday that the N.C. Industrial Commission’s opinion was correct when it ruled Luis I. Rodriguez should receive funding toward his monthly adaptive housing expenses from his former employer, Mabe Steel Co. of Kernersville, and Bridgefield Casualty Insurance Co.

According to court documents, on Jan. 11, 2021, Rodriguez was struck in the head by a steel beam, causing a spinal cord injury that left him a paraplegic. He suffered other injuries and complications as well.

Before the accident, Rodriguez lived with his brother in a mobile home and paid $400 month in rent to him. Rodriguez also made frequent trips for work in which he received from Mabe a daily stipend of $60 for hotel expenses and food.

Mabe and the insurer claim Rodriguez should be required to provide more than $400 monthly toward his adaptive housing expenses, and that the commission erred in not factoring in the daily work stipend.

The appellate judges determined the commission was correct in not factoring in the stipend since it “was provided by his employer only because he was required to travel for work.”

The commission ordered that defendants were “responsible for the cost difference between (plaintiff’s) pre-injury housing expense (of $400) ... and the cost of ADA-compliant housing.”

The opinion did not list what are Rodriquez’ current monthly housing expenses.

The opinion listed that since Rodriguez “does not own or have access to a dwelling that would be suitable to modify, (he) is entitled to have defendants furnish ADA-compliant housing containing two bedrooms or one bedroom and an equivalent bonus room, as well as the adaptive amenities listed” by his medical staff

The appellate judges said that the N.C. Supreme Court has established “it is the employer’s duty to ‘furnish alternate, wheelchair accessible housing to an injured employee where the employee’s existing quarters are not satisfactory and for some exceptional reason structural modification is not practicable.’ ”

“We found that “the Commission sensibly reasoned that living arrangements constitute an ordinary expense of life and, thus, should be paid by the employee. . . . However, . . . a change in such an expense, which is necessitated by a compensable injury, should be compensated by the employer.”

Neither Mabe nor Bridgefield could be reached for comment on the court’s ruling.

Rodriguez is being represented by attorney Andrea Fowler with the Raleigh law firm of Hyland & Padilla PLLC. Fowler could not be reached for comment.

Background

Rodriguez initially was treated at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro before being transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, which specializes in spinal-cord injuries.

During treatment at the Shepherd Center, Rodriguez was told he would be unable to walk again.

It was determined in October 2021 by medical personnel that Rodriguez would require Americans with Disabilities Act-complaint housing, but could live independently because of progress made in his physical abilities.

After it was determined that his brother’s mobile home could not meet his new housing requirements, a hearing was held before the Industrial Commission.

Rodriguez’ medical personnel testified that Rodriguez required living arrangements for at least a two-bedroom apartment or modified home because his current housing could not accommodate his medical equipment. The personnel provides specific details on some housing requirements, such as bathroom and kitchen fixtures.

They also said Rodriguez required transportation accommodations.

The commission determined in June 2022 that Mabe and Bridgefield would be responsible for 100% of any increase in Rodriguez’ rent.

Mabe and Bridgefield appealed to the full commission, which issued its opinion and award on Aug. 11.

Mabe and Bridgefield have been ordered to pay “reasonable adaptive transportation” for a minimum rental period of a year.

The groups were ordered to assist Rodriguez with securing adaptive housing by “providing reasonable financial assurances to lessors to facilitate a lease agreement.”

The groups filed an appeal of the full commission’s opinion on Sept. 8.