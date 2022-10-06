 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kernersville gains Golden Leaf funding for culvert repair

The town of Kernersville has received  $250,000 in funding from the Golden Leaf Foundation toward replacing the damaged culvert at the crossing on Thomas Drake Court.

According to the Golden Leaf news release, the repairs are aimed at "averting failure that could cause sinkhole development, loss of the road and area flooding."

The funding comes from the nonprofit's support of a flood-mitigation program.

There also was funding for similar projects in Buncombe, Burke, Chatham, Craven, Dare, Johnston, Robeson and Stanly counties.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

