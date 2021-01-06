Kernersville man convicted for his role in shooting into car

A Forsyth County man was convicted Tuesday on his role in an incident last year that involved someone in one car shooting into another car.

Josiah Brentt Davis, 26, of Kernersville, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to fleeing to elude arrest, accessory after the fact to discharging a weapon and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Four other charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, were voluntarily dismissed by prosecutors.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and gave Davis a suspended sentence of a year to two years in prison. He placed Davis on supervised probation for a period of 30 months.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding said the incident happened on May 5, 2020.

Two detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department had been helping to investigate an unrelated homicide. They saw a car drive by a known drug house and they followed the car. A man came out of the house holding a suspicious package and got into the car, Breeding said.