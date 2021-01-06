Kernersville man convicted for his role in shooting into car

A Forsyth County man was convicted Tuesday on his role in an incident last year that involved someone in one car shooting into another car.
Josiah Brentt Davis, 26, of Kernersville, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to fleeing to elude arrest, accessory after the fact to discharging a weapon and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Four other charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, were voluntarily dismissed by prosecutors.
Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and gave Davis a suspended sentence of a year to two years in prison. He placed Davis on supervised probation for a period of 30 months.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding said the incident happened on May 5, 2020.
Two detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department had been helping to investigate an unrelated homicide. They saw a car drive by a known drug house and they followed the car. A man came out of the house holding a suspicious package and got into the car, Breeding said.
The car turned onto Cole Road, and the detectives heard gunshots. The detectives, Breeding said, pulled in front of the red car, and saw the gunfire was coming from a white Cadillac. The detectives chased the Cadillac from Cole Road to the western dead end of Borum Drive, police said.
Officers immediately arrested Davis. Two other men in the car ran away — Jesus Lopez-Bernal, 20, of Pleasant Street, and Christopher Penaloza, 19, of South Main Street. Police later arrested the two men.
Breeding said Penaloza was identified as the shooter and Davis was the driver. Police did not find any firearms on Davis and Lopez-Bernal.
George Cleland, Davis' attorney, said that his client started going down the wrong path after a car accident that resulted in the loss of one of his legs. He was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the accident.
Penaloza's case is still pending. Lopez-Bernal pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and marijuana possession in November 2020. He was sentenced to 197 days in jail.
