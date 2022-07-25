Kernersville man dies in head-on wreck

KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville man died Sunday when another vehicle crossed the center line and collided with his pickup truck head on, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred about 7 a.m. on Horneytown Road about six miles south of Kernersville, reports showed.

Troopers said James Dean Mashburn, 63, of Kernersville, was driving south in a 2007 GMC truck when a passenger car going north on the same road crossed the center line and collided with his truck.

Mashburn was fatally injured and died at the scene.

Reports said the driver of the northbound auto was seriously injured and airlifted to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist for treatment.

Charges are pending, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.