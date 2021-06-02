Kernersville man identified as the person who died in plane crash in Stokes County. The pilot, a flight instructor, is being treated for injuries.

Authorities have released the identities of the two people who were on board a small plane that crashed Tuesday in Stokes County.

Michael Thomas Turner, 57, of Kernersville died in the crash, and Samantha Welborn, 24, of Boonville was injured, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

The single-engine Beechcraft A23 crashed at 5:21 p.m. in a field near 1170 Almas Lane in the Pinnacle community.

Welborn, the pilot of the plane, is a certified flight instructor at Piedmont Flight Training, which is at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem, said her grandfather, Marion Welborn of Boonville. Turner was the passenger.

Welborn is being treated in the intensive-care unit at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She has injuries to her face, jaw, hand and knee, her grandfather said.

"She's in a little bit of pain," Marion Welborn said. "She's lucky to be alive."

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Samantha Welborn told her grandfather that the plane's engine stopped operating, causing it to crash, Marion Welborn said.

