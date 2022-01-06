Kernersville man killed in Wilkes County crash

A Kernersville man died at the scene of a head-on collision in Wilkes County on Wednesday, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said Donald Richard Fawlkes, 59, of Kernersville was driving a 2018 Ford Escape south on Red White & Blue Road about 12:05 p.m. Wednesday when the Ford crossed the center line of the road and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer that was going north on the same road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Michael Joseph Caughman, who lives in Willow Springs, was taken by ambulance to Wilkes Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries he sustained in the wreck.

The highway patrol said that Fawlkes was wearing a seatbelt and was alone in his vehicle.

