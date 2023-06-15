A Kernersville man who owns a Greensboro health care clinic has pleaded guilty to defrauding the state Medicaid Program of more than $4.7 million, state Attorney General Josh Stein disclosed Wednesday.

The 10-count indictment by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of N.C. charged Aljihad Shabazz, 44, with health care-fraud conspiracy, health care fraud, money-laundering conspiracy and money laundering.

A sentencing date has not been set. The health care fraud conspiracy and health care fraud offenses carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison per count, according to information provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The money-laundering conspiracy and money laundering offenses carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison per count.

“This health care provider used people’s personal information to cheat the Medicaid program and pocket that money for his own profit,” Stein said in a statement. “My office will hold accountable providers when they break the law and defraud taxpayers.”

Shabazz owned and operated Reign & Inspirations LLC, (R&I), a clinic that provided outpatient behavioral services in the Greensboro area.

According to the AG's news release, between 2017 and 2020, Shabazz conspired with others to submit fake reimbursement claims to Medicaid for services that were never provided to Medicaid beneficiaries.

Shabazz admitted in court that he obtained the personal identifying information of Medicaid beneficiaries through community outreach programs, including football and mentoring programs.

The AG Office said Shabazz "misused the beneficiaries’ personal identifying information to create and submit more than 1,500 fraudulent reimbursement claims to Medicaid to receive payment for services that were never in fact provided by R&I."

Some of the claims stated that R&I provided services that exceeded 24 hours in a single day.

Court records show that the reimbursement payments made by Medicaid were deposited in bank accounts under Shabazz’s control.

Shabazz used a portion of the fraudulent proceeds to pay his co-conspirators, cover personal expenses, including personal travel, luxury items, and timeshares, and make cash withdrawals.