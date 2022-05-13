Kernersville nursing home among four in Triad that may be placed on monitoring list

Four Triad nursing homes, including Summerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville, are on a "candidate list" for heightened monitoring by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The list is part of CMS' Special Focus Facility (SFF) program, which is focused on nursing homes "that have a history of serious quality issues or are included in a special program to stimulate improvements in their quality of care."

Summerstone officials could not be immediately reached for comment Friday. The facility has been on the list for at least four months.

CMS measures long-term care facilities over a three-year cycle of inspections. Points are accumulated based on the number of deficiencies cited, noting the scope and severity level of those citations.

"The more deficiencies that are cited, and the more cited at higher levels of scope and severity, the more points are assigned," CMS said. "The facilities with the most points in a state then become candidates for the SFF program."

CMS says the list is consumer focused "to help you be as informed as possible when you discuss your long-term care options with any nursing home that is listed here — and what they are doing to improve their quality of care."

The other Triad facilities listed as candidates are: Alamance Health Care Center in Burlington (a candidate for five months); Westwood Health and Rehabilitation in Archdale (a candidate for 33 months); and Woodland Hill Center in Asheboro (a candidate for four months).

Accordius Health of Clemmons has been removed from the SFF list for 19 months after making required resident and facility care improvements. It is the only "graduated" N.C. facility in the April report.

Accordius officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the Clemmons facility.

Highest-profile NC case

The only N.C. facility on the not-improved list is The Citadel in Salisbury, which has been on the SFF list for 20 months as of April. It is also owned by Accordius.

For the 39 long-term care facilities nationwide on the not-improved list, CMS says that signifies "the facility is subject to more frequent inspections, penalties of escalating size, and the possibility of losing Medicare and Medicaid funding.”

The Salisbury facility has gained statewide and national media attention in recent months, highlighted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' decision May 7 to terminate its Medicare agreement on May 19.

As a result, Medicare is halting paying for services for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries admitted after May 19. For Payments may continue up to 30 days for current residents.

U.S. DHHS has stated that Citadel is not meeting Medicare’s basic and health and safety requirement.

The Salisbury Post reported May 7 that the ending of Medicare and Medicaid funding will likely force some residents at The Citadel to move. CMS said it will track those residents that choose to move to ensure they are in an appropriate facility.

Background

CMS and state health regulators inspect nursing homes on a regular basis "to determine if they are providing the quality of care that Medicare and Medicaid requires in order to protect and improve residents’ health and safety."

"When nursing homes do not meet CMS’ health care or fire safety standards, these instances are cited as deficiencies, and we require that the problems be corrected."

CMS said that most nursing homes average between six and seven deficiencies per inspection.

"However, we have found that a minority of nursing homes have: more problems than other nursing homes (about twice the average number of deficiencies); more serious problems than most other nursing homes (including harm or injury experienced by residents); and a pattern of serious problems that has persisted over a long period of time.

CMS placed a specific focus on long-term care facilities that manage to correct enough problems to be considered as improved, only to have "significant problems often re-surface by the time of the next inspection."

"Such facilities with a “yo-yo” or “in and out” compliance history rarely address underlying systemic problems that give rise to repeated cycles of serious deficiencies, which pose risks to residents’ health and safety."

The SFF program was created to address that yo-yo inspections pattern.

“Involuntary termination of a provider agreement is generally a last resort after all other attempts to remedy the deficiencies at a facility have been exhausted,” CMS said.

