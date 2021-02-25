Kernersville police office who was shot Sunday is in critical but stable condition.

A Kernersville police officer who was shot early Sunday morning is in critical but stable condition, a spokesman for the police department said Thursday.

Kernersville police Officer Sean Houle was shot three times with his own gun about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officer Blake Jones, a spokesman for the Kernersville Police Department, gave an update on Houle's condition on Thursday. He has previously said that Houle is showing signs of improvement.

According to an arrest warrant, Houle was shot in the face, arm and hand.

Blocker had his first appearance Monday at a hospital, though Kernersville police said he was not injured during his arrest Sunday morning.

As Houle recovers, he is getting support from the Kernersville community. Houle is a K-9 officer with the police department and formerly worked for the Winston-Salem Police Department. He also worked at the Lewisville and Oak Ridge fire departments.

