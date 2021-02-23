Kernersville police officer who was shot is still in critical condition but showing signs of improvement.

A Kernersville police officer who was shot early Sunday morning remains in critical condition but is improving, a spokesman for the Kernersville Police Department said Tuesday.

Kernersville police Officer Sean Houle was shot three times with his own gun about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony assault on a law-enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officer Blake Jones, a spokesman for the Kernersville Police Department, said Houle is still in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement. Houle is being treated at a local hospital.

Houle's family released the following statement, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's news partner:

“The family would like to personally thank Kernersville PD, NC highway patrol, Stokes County Sherrif's Department and the brothers in blue here and abroad for all of the infinite support shown to the entire family. To the first responders who so swiftly cared for Sean and the Wake Forest Baptist trauma team, we couldn’t be more grateful. Also thanks to the local churches, friends and the entire community. Prayers have been answered and God is certainly in this and we have faith knowing He is the ultimate healer.”