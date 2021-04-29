Kernersville resident and Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe planning to appeal decision to keep him in federal custody, according to court papers.

Local Proud Boys leader Charles Joseph Donohoe is planning to appeal a federal judge's decision to keep him in federal custody, according to court papers filed Wednesday.
Donohoe, 33, is facing charges in a six-count indictment connected to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey ruled after a hearing that Donohoe must remain in federal custody.
On Wednesday, Harvey issued an order that Donohoe be transported from the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Okla., where he had been held since around April 9, back to Alamance County.
According to the order, a hearing was held to determine where Donohoe should be held pending trial. During that hearing, Lisa Costner, Donohoe's attorney, said she would be appealing Harvey's ruling on detention to U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly.
Donohoe, who is a Kernersville resident, was arrested March 17 at The Brewers Kettle, where he had worked the past four months as a handyman. Donohoe is a former U.S. Marine who served two tours in Iraq. He moved to North Carolina when he was 3 years old and has a twin brother, Liam. His grandparents live in Winston-Salem, and he has a 4-year-old son from a previous relationship. He also worked as a private contractor for the company formerly known as Blackwater.
He was charged along with three other men — Ethan Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Wash., Joseph Biggs, 37, of Ormond, Fla., and Zachary Rehl, 35, of Philadephia. All are either members or leaders in the far-right group, Proud Boys. Donohoe is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys. The Proud Boys is a group marked by a pro-Western ideology in which members refuse to apologize for creating the modern world. Proud Boys members have been involved in violent clashes at events and the group has been described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its misogynistic and anti-Muslim rhetoric.
The four men are accused of planning and playing a lead role in participating in the Jan. 6 attack, in which people, fueled by the false belief that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, assaulted law-enforcement officers, broke through barricades and stormed into the U.S. Capitol. They were attempting to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential race.
In his decision, Harvey acknowledged that there is no evidence that Donohoe entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 or that he damaged property or assaulted law-enforcement officers. But Harvey said Donohoe still posed a threat to public safety because he played a leading role in organizing the event, including making sure that messaging chat rooms evaded law-enforcement detection.
He was also part of a crowd that pushed up the steps of the U.S. Capitol building, and afterward, he talked about rounding up a second force, presumably to attempt another attack on the U.S. Capitol, Harvey said. Donohoe also boasted about his participation in the attack on messaging groups, Harvey said.
"His conduct on Jan. 6 could not be fairly described as a 'I just got caught up in the moment' kind of thing," Harvey said last week.
Nordean and Biggs had been out on pre-trial release, but Kelly ordered both of them back into federal custody. A detention hearing for Rehl is scheduled for next week.
A status hearing for Donohoe is scheduled for May 3. Costner has not yet filed an official appeal.
