Kernersville resident and Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe planning to appeal decision to keep him in federal custody, according to court papers.

Local Proud Boys leader Charles Joseph Donohoe is planning to appeal a federal judge's decision to keep him in federal custody, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

Donohoe, 33, is facing charges in a six-count indictment connected to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey ruled after a hearing that Donohoe must remain in federal custody.

On Wednesday, Harvey issued an order that Donohoe be transported from the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Okla., where he had been held since around April 9, back to Alamance County.

According to the order, a hearing was held to determine where Donohoe should be held pending trial. During that hearing, Lisa Costner, Donohoe's attorney, said she would be appealing Harvey's ruling on detention to U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly.

Donohoe, who is a Kernersville resident, was arrested March 17 at The Brewers Kettle, where he had worked the past four months as a handyman. Donohoe is a former U.S. Marine who served two tours in Iraq. He moved to North Carolina when he was 3 years old and has a twin brother, Liam. His grandparents live in Winston-Salem, and he has a 4-year-old son from a previous relationship. He also worked as a private contractor for the company formerly known as Blackwater.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}