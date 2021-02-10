 Skip to main content
Kernersville VA health-care center to conduct COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday
The federal Veterans Administration health-care center in Kernersville will be one of three facilities providing COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans on Saturday.

The vaccinations are appointment only. The events will adhere to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' Groups One and Two guidelines of individuals ages 65 and older, and health-care workers.

Vaccination appointments also are available for frontline essential workers, as well as veterans younger than 65 who have high-risk conditions as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The Kernersville center plans to provide first doses to 500 veterans, while there will be 800 at the center in Salisbury and 300 at the center in Charlotte. Each event will take place at 10 a.m.

It will be the second mass vaccination event at the Salisbury center, the first vaccinated 952 veterans over a two-day period.

Altogether, the VA centers will have vaccinated more than 10,000 veterans, along with nearly 2,000 employees, once Saturday's event are done.

For more information, go to www.salisbury.va.gov.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

