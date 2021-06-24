Kevin Begos, Journal reporter who helped uncover state eugenics program, dies at 63.

In the fall of 2002, Kevin Begos, the Winston-Salem Journal's Washington correspondent, sent an email to Johanna Schoen, an academic researcher and an assistant women's history professor at the University of Iowa about records she had pertaining to North Carolina's eugenics program.
In the email, Begos asked Schoen to give him access to those records, Schoen said. Schoen believes that Begos learned about the eugenics after she asked another North Carolina newspaper to do a story about the program. That paper refused, she said.
"I was willing to give (Begos) access to anything he wanted," Schoen said.
After Schoen and Begos negotiated about his requests, Schoen allowed him to travel her home to Iowa City, Iowa, to see the records of North Carolina's eugenics program, which had authorized more than 7,600 sterilizations from 1929 through 1974.
"He spent a week at my dining room's table looking through the records," Schoen said. "Many of the records were redacted, but I sent him away with many of those records."
Begos and a team of Journal reporters, editors and photographers, developed that material into an award-winning five-part series, "Against their Will" that the newspaper published in early December 2002.
Begos died on June 19 at the Tallahassee Capital Region Medical Center two days after he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 63.
At the time his death, Begos was the mayor of Apalachicola, Fla., a town in northwestern Florida on the state's Gulf Coast. Begos was elected mayor in September 2019.
"I thought he was an outstanding reporter and journalist," Schoen said. "He was very, very good and very conscientious. He was very careful and attentive to details."
Begos worked on the eugenics story with Journals reporters John Railey and Danielle Deaver. The trio obtained thousands of documents, reports and minutes pertaining to the Eugenics Board of North Carolina, many containing chilling exchanges between board members and citizens called before it.
As a result of the series, Gov. Mike Easley apologized on behalf of North Carolina and formed a committee to study methods to redress the victims.
In 2013, the N.C. General Assembly created $10 million fund to compensate the surviving victims of the state's eugenics program.
In Begos reporting and writing, the story's complicated details and ambiguities "were always clear," said Schoen who is a history professor at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J.
Railey, a former editorial page editor at the Journal, described Begos as a great investigative reporter.
"(Begos) provided the bedrock for our 2002 investigative series, 'Against Their Will,' which showed, for the first time, the brutal inner workings of North Carolina’s forced sterilization program," Railey said.
Begos reported and wrote the overarching story, Railey reported story of the victims and Deaver reported the medical story about the eugenics program "brought the whole story to life," Railey said.
Scott Sexton, a metro columnist and a former state editor at the Journal, edited the series.
Begos worked at the Journal from 1999 to 2005. He also worked at the Appalachicola Times, the Tampa Tribune, The Associated Press and Duke University, according to his obituary.
A native of Marseilles, France, Begos graduated from Bard College in Annadale-on-Hudson, N.Y. Begos moved to Applachicola in the mid-1990s, where he had owned a home for many years, according to his obituary.
His award-winning book, "Tasting the Past: The Science of Flavor and the Search for the Origins of Wine," was published in 2018.
His sister, Cassandra Begos of New York City, aid she will remember her brother's varied interests and abilities as well as "how capable he was at everything he tried to do."
Begos decided to run for mayor of Appalachicola at a time when the town was experiencing financial trouble, his sister said.
"He brought the town out of that," Cassandra Begos said.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., said that Begos was an outstanding leader in his community and in Florida's Second Congressional District.
"Kevin led Apalachicola through the aftermath of Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic, which is no easy feat," Dunn said. "In a time when his community need him most, Kevin selflessly stepped up to the plate to unite the community and get the town back on track."
