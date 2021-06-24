Kevin Begos, Journal reporter who helped uncover state eugenics program, dies at 63.

Begos reported and wrote the overarching story, Railey reported story of the victims and Deaver reported the medical story about the eugenics program "brought the whole story to life," Railey said.

Scott Sexton, a metro columnist and a former state editor at the Journal, edited the series.

Begos worked at the Journal from 1999 to 2005. He also worked at the Appalachicola Times, the Tampa Tribune, The Associated Press and Duke University, according to his obituary.

A native of Marseilles, France, Begos graduated from Bard College in Annadale-on-Hudson, N.Y. Begos moved to Applachicola in the mid-1990s, where he had owned a home for many years, according to his obituary.

His award-winning book, "Tasting the Past: The Science of Flavor and the Search for the Origins of Wine," was published in 2018.

His sister, Cassandra Begos of New York City, aid she will remember her brother's varied interests and abilities as well as "how capable he was at everything he tried to do."

Begos decided to run for mayor of Appalachicola at a time when the town was experiencing financial trouble, his sister said.

"He brought the town out of that," Cassandra Begos said.