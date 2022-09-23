Key COVID-19 community levels improve modestly in Forsyth

Forsyth County remains in the high community level for COVID-19 even though there was modest improvement in the two of the three key metrics.

For 12 consecutive weeks — and 15 of the past 17 weeks — the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth levels as high.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 249 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 238 and 241 in the previous two reports.

However, the rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 11.5, compared with 16.2 and 15 the previous two reports.

Also, 3.9% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 4.6% and 4.2% the previous weeks.

The CDC shifted Davie and Wilkes from medium to high risk, joining Forsyth, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin.

Meanwhile, Alleghany was lowered from high to low.

Davidson County is the only one in the medium category — unchanged from the previous report — among the 14 in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Alamance, Ashe and Watauga joined Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham in the low category.

Overall, there are 22 N.C. counties in the high category, compared with 28 and 27 in the previous two reports.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said the high-level designation could be influenced by outside — rather than inside — factors.

Since Forsyth is a health care system hub for northwest North Carolina, the number of hospitalized COVID patients is inflated.

Forsyth updates

The latest COVID-19 weekly case count remained in a stable, but elevated, status in Forsyth with an additional death report, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 872 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

The case count for the week that ended Sept. 17 was 929, up from a revised 905 in the previous DHHS report.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.8%, or 147, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

By comparison, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth during April had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 113,046 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Swift and Dr. David Priest, Novant Health Inc.'s infectious diseases expert, have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Monkeypox update

The monkeypox case count in Forsyth was at 19, involving only men, as of noon Thursday, according to DHHS.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are filled with fluid before scabbing over.

Doctors say monkeypox has thus far spread largely among gay and bisexual men and transgender people.

“It’s important to remember that anyone in any group of people can get monkeypox, which spreads mostly through prolonged skin-to-skin contact,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

The Forsyth health department is not releasing any information about infected individuals, citing public-health privacy policies. County public health officials are doing contact tracing to identity close contacts who may benefit from vaccination.

DHHS reported there are at least 510 confirmed cases in North Carolina.

The DHHS dashboard listed Guilford with between 20 and 49 cases, while Alamance and Randolph have between 3 and 19 cases, and Davie, Davidson, Stokes and Surry have one or two cases.

DHHS has Mecklenburg as the only county with more than 100 cases, while Guilford is joined by Durham and Wake counties with between 20 and 49 cases.

Of the 510 statewide cases, all but 12 involve men, of whom 358, or 70%, were Black, and 115, or 23%, were white.

About 56% of cases, or 287, involve those between the ages of 30 to 49, along with: 186, or 36%, between ages 18 and 29; 34. or 6%, ages 50 and older, and 3, or 1%, ages 17 and younger.