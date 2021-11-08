Key COVID-19 metrics continue to decline in Forsyth, statewide

Vaccination clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Thursday, which is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday hours normally are 9 a.m. to noon, but the hours for Nov. 20 will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The kids’ dose is about one-third of the adult version, and is given with smaller needles. These doses are free, as are shots for people ages 12 and older.

Due to the difference in prepping and administering the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year-olds, which is a third of the dose used for ages 12 and up, there will be community vaccination events devoted solely to children.

The county health department is conducting a kids’ 5 to 11 only vaccination event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road.

Schedule an appointment at Bit.Ly/KaleideumVaccinations. Due to space limitations, there is a limit of one adult per child. Children who receive the vaccine will get free admission for a future visit to Kaleideum.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has estimated that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would get fully vaccinated.

Swift recommends parents have their child get their first dose by mid-November so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas

