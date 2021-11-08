 Skip to main content
Key COVID-19 metrics continue to decline in Forsyth, statewide
Key COVID-19 metrics continue to decline in Forsyth, statewide

Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of spreading government propaganda after the "Sesame Street" character tweeted about receiving his Covid-19 vaccine. CNN's John Berman lists other American icons that have promoted vaccines in the past.

Several key COVID-19 metrics continued on a downward trend in Forsyth County and statewide over the weekend.

However, Forsyth reported another related death Monday and 158 new cases by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That included 53 cases reported for Sunday.

Forsyth has had 52,359 cases of COVID-19 and 570 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.

By contrast, as of noon Monday, Forsyth had averaged 59 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

About 36% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 200, have occurred since April 15. There have been 107 deaths since Sept. 1 and four deaths so far in November.

Statewide update

DHHS reported 1,103 new cases Sunday, along with 1,497 on Saturday and 2,025 on Friday.

The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 is the lowest daily statewide total since 871 on July 19.

There were 66 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Friday and noon Monday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.49 million COVID-19 cases and 18,317 deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHS listed 1,040 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Monday. It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 1,022 on Aug. 1.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 253 COVID-19 patients.

The latest statewide positive test rate is 5.1% based on 36,774 tests conducted Saturday.

For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 4.8% over the past 14 days.

State health care officials have said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.

DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.42 million with the two-dose regimen and 439,780 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of noon Monday, 215,762 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.

About 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 77%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 70%.

Vaccination scheduling

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health Inc. and Forsyth Department of Public Health have set their plans for vaccination appointments for children ages 5 to 11.

Brenner Children’s Hospital and Baptist are accepting appointments for the Downtown Health Plaza and four other pediatric primary clinics — two in Guilford County and one each in Davidson and Davie counties. Baptist expects to have the Pfizer kids’ vaccines available at all 17 pediatric primary clinics this week.

A list of locations, vaccine type and age availability can be found at www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled online through myWakeHealth or by calling (336) 702-6843.

Novant is accepting appointments for its mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall. Vaccinations are available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Select Novant pediatric and family medicine clinic will offer appointments through a MyChart account or at GetVaccinated.org.

The county health department is scheduling appointments for ages 5 to 11 at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Vaccination clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Thursday, which is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday hours normally are 9 a.m. to noon, but the hours for Nov. 20 will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The kids’ dose is about one-third of the adult version, and is given with smaller needles. These doses are free, as are shots for people ages 12 and older.

Due to the difference in prepping and administering the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year-olds, which is a third of the dose used for ages 12 and up, there will be community vaccination events devoted solely to children.

The county health department is conducting a kids’ 5 to 11 only vaccination event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road.

Schedule an appointment at Bit.Ly/KaleideumVaccinations. Due to space limitations, there is a limit of one adult per child. Children who receive the vaccine will get free admission for a future visit to Kaleideum.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has estimated that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would get fully vaccinated.

Swift recommends parents have their child get their first dose by mid-November so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas

Kids' vaccine info

For more information about how vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 work and getting a vaccination appointment nearby, go to www.MySpot.nc.gov.

Another option is calling the N.C. Vaccine Help Center at (888) 675-4567 to make an appointment. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will host a live fireside chat and tele-town hall from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the kids' Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, will be joined by Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, medical director of primary care pediatrics at WakeMed.

The livestream will be on NCDHHS' social media platforms for Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Need a vaccination or test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is holding the following vaccination clinics this week:

* Ages 12 and older: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bolton Food Bank, 1210 Bolton St.

Vaccinations are offered at 799 N. Highland Ave. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

Novant's Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Wake Forest Baptist said people who are sick or who are unsure of the level of care they need can access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialist 24/7 by video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Booster shots: Booster shots are available six months after the second Moderna or Pfizer shot for people 65 years and older and for people 18 and over who live in long-term care settings or have underlying medical conditions. Boosters are also available for people working in high-risk settings.

Those 18 and over are eligible for a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson if it’s been two months since their single dose of that vaccine.

Concerned about COVID-19?

