Key COVID-19 metrics continue to elevate in N.C. as governor plans Wednesday update

Delta variant update

North Carolina public health officials are concerned that the recent uptick in cases is the delta variant, which has been classified as a “variant of concern” by the CDC,

The delta variant spreads faster than other strains of COVID-19 and could pose an increased risk of hospitalization.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday the Triad "is well on its way for the delta variant being the variant we see in COVID cases."

Priest said it is concerning that the delta variant is not necessarily producing the same "classic" symptoms as the earlier version of COVID-19, in particular the temporary loss of taste and smell.

"Symptoms with delta tend to be a runny nose, sore throat, things that are less specific to COVID, and that's going to present a real diagnostic challenge for clinicians as we head into the fall and the circulation of the flu and other respiratory viruses," Priest said.

He said community spread is concerning because of the vulnerability of the unvaccinated, particularly those who are school age.

"Delta seems to be more contagious and a more severe case, but not necessarily more deadly right now," Priest said.