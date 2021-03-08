Key COVID-19 metrics continued to improve over weekend

The key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth County and statewide remained on a downward trend over the weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

Forsyth was reported with 55 cases on Saturday and 36 on Sunday. The overall total is at 32,311.

It is the seventh consecutive report with the new case total below 100, and as well as for 15 of the past 18 days.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend. Deaths have been listed for Forsyth just once in the past 12 days. The overall death total remains at 349.

DHHS has discontinued providing a daily COVID-19 update on Sundays.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

Meanwhile, the statewide daily case counts were 1,502 for Saturday and 1,228 on Sunday.

Sunday’s count was the lowest statewide since 1,144 on Oct. 18. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 874,906.

There were 33 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend for an overall total of 11,535.