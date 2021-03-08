Key COVID-19 metrics continued to improve over weekend

The key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth County and statewide remained on a downward trend over the weekend, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
Forsyth was reported with 55 cases on Saturday and 36 on Sunday. The overall total is at 32,311.
It is the seventh consecutive report with the new case total below 100, and as well as for 15 of the past 18 days.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend. Deaths have been listed for Forsyth just once in the past 12 days. The overall death total remains at 349.
DHHS has discontinued providing a daily COVID-19 update on Sundays.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
Meanwhile, the statewide daily case counts were 1,502 for Saturday and 1,228 on Sunday.
Sunday’s count was the lowest statewide since 1,144 on Oct. 18. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 874,906.
There were 33 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend for an overall total of 11,535.
The latest weekly details from the county health department, released Wednesday, showed that there were 29,271 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 93.5% of the 31,280 cases as of Feb. 27.
DHHS said that as of March 1, 819,839 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 95% of the 862,170 cases at that time.
Hospitalizations
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to decline with 1,126 reported Monday, down 51 from Saturday.
It is the lowest daily hospitalization total since 1,122 on Nov. 1.
The 17-county Triad region reported 251 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Saturday, down three from Saturday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 18 weeks.
Another piece of good pandemic news: the statewide positive test rate is 4.6% based on 34,465 tests conducted Saturday. Thursday's 4.2% rate was the lowest statewide since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.7% out of about 800 tests conducted Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
The Forsyth Department of Public Health provided its first community vaccination of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a community event Saturday at Southeast Plaza in Waughtown.
There were 350 doses administered out of the 9,000 that Novant Health Inc. received last week from DHHS. Novant and Wake Forest Baptist Health also participate in Saturday's event.
As of Friday, more than 2.73 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 2.71 million by medical providers and 213,039 in long-term care centers.
DHHS began separating the number of first and second doses provided at 1.69 million and 1.03 million, respectively. At that time, there had been 357 J&J doses provided.
There have been 93,176 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 55,966 adult individuals receiving the first dose, or about 14.6% of county residents, and 37,210 receiving both doses, or 9.7% of the county’s population.
Swift said Tuesday that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74.
He said 15% of the county’s white adult population has received a first dose, along with 8% of the Black population and 3.4% of the Hispanic population.
Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods said Monday it will provide this week free, onsite vaccinations for its Wilkesboro employees as part of chicken-processing workers being made eligible in North Carolina as part of the Group Three expansion that began March 3.
Tyson said the vaccines are being provided in conjunction with Matrix Medical and the Wilkes County Health Department. Vaccines also will be provided at facilities in Claremont, Monroe and Sanford.
“We’ve been working with Matrix Medical and health department officials to prepare for this moment and we’re ready,” said Tom Brower, senior vice president of Health and Safety for Tyson Foods.
“We’re pleased to offer our team members convenient access to the vaccine, and we appreciate state leaders recognizing the essential role they play in feeding the world.”
During the early stages of the pandemic, the Tyson workforce in Wilkesboro was one of several high-profile manufacturing COVID-19 exposures in North Carolina
Tyson confirmed May 19 that 570 out of its 2,244 full-time and contract employees, or 25.4% of the workforce, had tested positive for the virus.
