Key COVID-19 metrics decline in N.C., Forsyth over the weekend

Most key COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina declined over the weekend, dropping to levels not seen since mid-to-late November.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there were 2,458 new cases — the lowest daily count since 2,419 on Nov. 23.

The daily case count has decreased each of the past four days with the overall statewide total at 824,352.

There were 10 COVID-19 related deaths statewide, DHHS reported. It is the lowest daily count since eight on Feb. 8. The overall total is at 10,501.

For Forsyth County, there were 116 new cases, the lowest daily count since 88 on Feb. 2. The overall count is at 30,539.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth reported Monday. The overall pandemic death toll in Forsyth is at 319.

Still, there have been 41 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths in February.

DHHS said that, as of Feb. 8, 730,454 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 91.3% of the 799,279 cases at that time.

