Key COVID-19 metrics decline in N.C., Forsyth over the weekend
Key COVID-19 metrics decline in N.C., Forsyth over the weekend

Most key COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina declined over the weekend, dropping to levels not seen since mid-to-late November.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there were 2,458 new cases — the lowest daily count since 2,419 on Nov. 23.

The daily case count has decreased each of the past four days with the overall statewide total at 824,352.

There were 10 COVID-19 related deaths statewide, DHHS reported. It is the lowest daily count since eight on Feb. 8. The overall total is at 10,501.

For Forsyth County, there were 116 new cases, the lowest daily count since 88 on Feb. 2. The overall count is at 30,539.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth reported Monday. The overall pandemic death toll in Forsyth is at 319.

Still, there have been 41 Forsyth COVID-19 related deaths in February.

DHHS said that, as of Feb. 8, 730,454 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 91.3% of the 799,279 cases at that time.

Group Three

The Cooper administration is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to Group Three teachers and most educators beginning Feb. 24. Vaccinations for other essential frontline workers are expected to start March 10.

The latest round of vaccinations will be aimed at 240,000 teachers and educators, which includes child care centers, pre-K administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, Head Start programs, preschool and pre-K programs.

Cooper and Cohen stressed that people 65 and older, as well as healthcare workers, remain priorities for vaccinations. 

The N.C. Medical Society released a statement Monday calling for the Cooper administration to continue to prioritize individuals who have high-risk conditions for severe disease and mortality from COVID-19.

“Those who will fare worst, must go first, said Dr. Phillip Brown Jr., the society's president.

"We call on every North Carolinian to help us care for your family, friends and neighbors by prioritizing our limited supply for those who are medically vulnerable to COVID-19," Brown said.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, 1,941 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported Monday, down 48 from Sunday.

The statewide hospitalization count has dropped for 20 of the last 22 days, with daily hospitalizations at their lowest level since 1,855 on Nov. 29.

The 17-county Triad region reported 479 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Sunday, down one from Sunday. The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 16 weeks.

The state's positive test rate was at 7.7% out of 48,415 tests conducted Saturday. The statewide positive test rate of 5.9% on Feb. 16 was the lowest since 6% on Oct. 10.

The record statewide daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 7.9% out of about 1,200 tests conducted Saturday.

Vaccinations

As of noon Monday, more than 1.78 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in N.C — 1.62 million by medical providers and 163,662 in long-term care centers.

There have been 65,078 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 43,050 individuals receiving the first dose and 22,028 receiving both doses.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that about 74% of the doses provided by the department were given to Forsyth residents. The remaining 25% were given to people from 65 other counties, along with 14 states.

Walgreens currently is the only pharmacy provider of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina. Its vaccine supply is coming from a federal allocation and does not affect doses provided weekly to the state.

 

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

COVID-19 vaccinations in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department has filled all available vaccination appointments through Feb. 22.

The department has reopened its call center, as well the link at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine, when appointments are available. There is a new number at (336) 360-5260.

All appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Building at 414 Deacon Blvd.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.

Winston-Salem Transit Authority will provide free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 and ask for the vaccine transportation extension. Residents should call at least 24 to 48 hours before their scheduled appointment when possible.

Novant Health

Novant Health Inc. said all of its current vaccination slots are filled.

Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources

Individuals under 65 can pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

A community vaccination event in local minority neighborhoods is being held on Saturday mornings.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores in Forsyth County, the Triad and Northwest N.C. are being provided with a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.

COVID testing sites

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Feb. 23; from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20, Feb. 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 18, Feb. 25.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

