Key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth and NC rising toward record highs for vaccine period of pandemic

Key COVID-19 metrics remained on the upswing in Forsyth County and statewide Thursday, moving closer to record highs for the vaccine periods of the pandemic.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported that Forsyth had 208 new COVID-19 cases — the highest daily count since 215 on Feb. 11.
Forsyth had an additional COVID-19 related death reported.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 39,368 cases and 436 deaths. The daily case count high has been 318 on Jan. 16.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported that as of noon Thursday, there were 2,409 North Carolinians hospitalized with COViD-19, primarily unvaccinated individuals infected with the delta variant.
The count is not only up 105 from Wednesday’s report, but the statewide total is at its highest level since 2,468 on Feb. 6.
The number of hospitalizations has gone up every day since July 9 after being as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region had 530 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 52 from Wednesday’s report.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he expects the delta variant surge to begin to ease in late September to early October.
Ohl said that while Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals and other Triad hospitals are being squeezed in terms of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients.
"The number of COVID patients in our hospitals in the Triad area is pretty high," Ohl said. "It feels a little tight and uncomfortable, but it's not dire.
Ohl cautioned, however, that it is not at the level of requiring another round of pausing elective surgeries or discouraging individuals seeking emergency medical care for non-COVID-19 illnesses.
Ohl cited that some of the recent COVID-19 cases involve healthcare workers who were not vaccinated.
Statewide update
DHHS reported the state had 5,900 new cases, up from 4,963 reported Wednesday.
The 6,892 cases reported Saturday is the highest since 6,959 on Jan. 29.
Across North Carolina, there have been just more than 1.1 million COVID-19 cases and 13,806 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 16 since Wednesday’s report.
Local and state public-health officials have been saying for weeks that more than 94% of individuals getting infected by COVID-19 are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.
Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant Health Inc.’s chief medical and scientific officer, said Tuesday that the health system is on track to match or exceed the surge of COVID-19 cases that health officials saw in their hospitals in January.
“Unfortunately, we have more than a 1,000% increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions today compared to just three weeks ago,” Eskioglu said.
“More than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated and they are sicker than the patients we saw during earlier surges. Entire families are presenting in our emergency rooms for COVID testing.”
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.
“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said.
“With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts.”
With the delta variant, Wolfe said the timeline “is condensed a little bit because you are more infectious more quickly.”
Other metrics
The latest statewide positive test rate was 11.3%, based on 37,614 tests conducted Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 10% based on 1,200 tests conducted Tuesday.
As of noon Thursday, DHHS said 62% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 4.99 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.62 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 371,707 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
DHHS says 184,621 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 48% of the county population. Including those residents, 199,469 have had at least one dose, or 52%.
Child care clusters
On Tuesday, the latest DHHS semiweekly COVID-19 cluster report on K-12 schools and child care facilities listed four Triad daycares with active outbreaks, which means having at least five cases over a 28-day period.
West Forsyth Christian Preschool, at 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Lewisville, was listed with seven children and four staff members with cases of COVID-19.
The others are: Grace Academy Daycare, 170 Hartway Lane of Mount Airy with 10 children and one staff member; Playland Day Care Center, 198 David Smith Road of Winston-Salem with nine children; and Evans Child Development, 3844 N.C. 8 of Lexington with two children.
There were no K-12 schools in the Triad or Northwest N.C. listed as having an active cluster.
Statewide, DHHS listed 17 child care facilities and 17 K-12 schools with current outbreaks.
For the childcare facilities, there were 90 children and 23 staff listed as infected.
For the K-12 schools, the breakdown is 165 students and 10 staff.
