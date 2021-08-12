Key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth and NC rising toward record highs for vaccine period of pandemic

Local and state public-health officials have been saying for weeks that more than 94% of individuals getting infected by COVID-19 are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant Health Inc.’s chief medical and scientific officer, said Tuesday that the health system is on track to match or exceed the surge of COVID-19 cases that health officials saw in their hospitals in January.

“Unfortunately, we have more than a 1,000% increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions today compared to just three weeks ago,” Eskioglu said.

“More than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated and they are sicker than the patients we saw during earlier surges. Entire families are presenting in our emergency rooms for COVID testing.”

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.

“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said.

“With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts.”