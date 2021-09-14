Key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth remain at elevated, but slightly lower levels

The key COVID-19 metrics remained at elevated, but slightly lower, levels in Forsyth County and statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

Forsyth was listed with 190 new cases, but no additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 45,966 cases and 479 COVID-19-related deaths.

Over the past three weeks, the county has reported 5,219 new cases and 40 deaths.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

DHHS listed the state with having 4,760 new cases Monday, compared with 5,346 on Sunday, 7,207 on Saturday, 11,337 on Friday and 5,877 on Thursday.

DHHS said Monday’s report was affected by a technical issue that underreported some key COVID-19 metrics last week.

Still, Friday’s new case count was the third highest total for the pandemic. The highest new case count is the 12,079 reported on Feb. 3. DHHS has attributed that surge in statewide cases to belated reporting by FastMed Urgent Care.

Visitor restrictions