Key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth, statewide continue to stabilize at lower levels

"Almost all of the patients being admitted to our hospitals have not been vaccinated," Priest said.

"The higher we can get our vaccination totals up to, the better off our communities will be and the more protected we will be from COVID-19 variants."

Priest said he has not seen definitive proof that any local patients have died related to a COVID-19 variant strain.

Vaccinations

DHHS reported that, as of noon Tuesday, 4.29 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 51% of the population.

About 3.98 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 317,185 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 48% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

DHHS lists 178,164 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 47%, while 165,871 are fully vaccinated, or 43% of the county population.

The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.