Key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth, statewide continue to stabilize at lower levels

The key COVID-19 metrics in Forsyth County and statewide continued to stabilize at lower levels, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
There were seven new cases reported for Forsyth, along with 272 statewide.
Forsyth’s case count is at 36,839. The three cases reported for Sunday represented a daily low for the pandemic.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth after DHHS reported Monday five deaths from over the weekend.
Since May 24, there have been 27 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including 18 for June.
DHHS reported four new COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Monday the five deaths were a coincidence of clustering and not due to a change in severity or variants of the COVID-19 virus. He said the victims varied in ages.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said he is not aware of any local deaths related to COVID-19 variants.
Statewide
North Carolina has had just over 1 million cases and 13,296 deaths since the pandemic began.
The positive test rate for COVID-19 has increased slightly in the past four daily reports following a 1.6% positive rate reported on June 9.
DHHS reported a 2.7% positive test rate based on 12,408 tests conducted Sunday.
Gov. Roy Cooper approved on May 14 allowing North Carolinians to go without masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. At that time, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
In Forsyth, the latest rate was 2.2% of about 200 tests performed Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 510 in Tuesday’s report, up 30 from Monday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 116 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up 11 from Monday.
Priest said Forsyth Medical Center continues to have a double-digit COVID-19 hospitalization count with 75% of those patients being from outside the county.
"Almost all of the patients being admitted to our hospitals have not been vaccinated," Priest said.
"The higher we can get our vaccination totals up to, the better off our communities will be and the more protected we will be from COVID-19 variants."
Priest said he has not seen definitive proof that any local patients have died related to a COVID-19 variant strain.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Tuesday, 4.29 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 51% of the population.
About 3.98 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 317,185 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 48% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 178,164 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 47%, while 165,871 are fully vaccinated, or 43% of the county population.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 150,360 individuals for the week that began June 7, which continues a nine-week decline in vaccinations. Of those doses, 69% were second doses.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
