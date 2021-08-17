Key COVID-19 metrics stay at elevated levels in Forsyth, N.C; hospitalizations reach another high for vaccine period of pandemic

Key COVID-19 metrics continue to remain at elevated levels in Forsyth County and statewide, including another record hospitalization total for the vaccine period of the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard lists 2,930 patients statewide as of noon Wednesday — up 102 from Tuesday's report and the most since 3,048 on Jan. 29.
A 17-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. has a combined 677 COVID-19 patients, up 82 from Tuesday.
Vaccinations became available for elderly individuals in mid-January and readily available to adults in early April.
Hospitalizations statewide have increased every day but one since July 9. By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had been low as 373 as recently as July 3.
Gov. Roy Cooper has scheduled his latest COVID-19 update for 3 p.m. Wednesday. He is expected to discussing public masking issues.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert for Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that 97% of the system's intensive-care unit beds are occupied — the same levels as experienced in late January and early February.
About 91% of those hospitalizations in the Novant system are unvaccinated individuals, Priest said.
Priest said the average COVID-19 patient in Novant's system is between ages 44 and 49 currently, compared with age 61 before the delta variant surge began in June.
Meanwhile, statewide those ages 50 and older represent 67% of new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.
“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said. “With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts.”
With the delta variant, Wolfe said the timeline “is condensed a little bit because you are more infectious more quickly.”
Forsyth update
DHHS reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 173 new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 40,400 cases and 437 deaths. The 208 cases listed for Forsyth on Aug. 11 was the highest daily count since 215 on Feb. 11
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
As of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, DHHS reports Forsyth with 202,385 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 53% of all residents. Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 186,466, or 49%.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, expects the delta variant surge to begin to ease in late September to early October.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 5,256 cases Wednesday, which is up from 3,575 on Tuesday.
The Aug. 12 case count of 6,628 was the second highest daily total since 6,959 on Jan. 29.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.13 million COVID-19 cases and 13,952 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 57 since Tuesday’s report.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 13.2%, based on 22,403 tests conducted Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 11.7% based on 750 tests conducted Monday.
Priest said the positive test rate is 17% within its Triad-area network, along with 12% in Charlotte.
DHHS says 63% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 59% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 5.04 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.66 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 377,389 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 56% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
Child care clusters
On Tuesday, the latest DHHS cluster report on K-12 schools and child care facilities listed five Triad daycares with active outbreaks, which means having at least five cases over a 28-day period.
Imprints Cares, at 502 N. Broad St. in Winston-Salem, was listed with 16 children and three staff members with cases of COVID-19.
West Forsyth Christian Preschool, at 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Lewisville, remained listed with seven children and four staff members with cases of COVID-19.
The others are: Grace Academy Daycare, 170 Hartway Lane of Mount Airy with 10 children and one staff member, unchanged from the previous report; Playland Day Care Center, 198 David Smith Road of Winston-Salem with 10 children, an increase of one child from the previous report; and Evans Child Development, 3844 N.C. 8 of Lexington with three children, up one child from the previous report.
There were no K-12 schools in the Triad or Northwest N.C. listed as having an active cluster.
Statewide, DHHS listed with current outbreaks, 31 child care facilities, up from 17 in the previous report, and 19 K-12 schools, up two from the previous report.
For the childcare facilities, there were 187 children and 57 staff listed as infected.
For the K-12 schools, the breakdown is 251 students and 28 staff.
On Monday, the American Academy of Family Physicians urging the Food and Drug Administration to consider emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 12 based on data from the initial cohort enrolled in clinical trials.
Ohl has projected it could be late October or early November before the FDA approves such an emergency use authorization for those ages 11 and under.
County jail clusters
There are six Triad and Northwest N.C. county jails or detention centers with an active cluster, according to Tuesday's DHHS report.
The largest is in Davidson County with 72 inmates and seven staff members listed as infected.
Alamance County has 54 inmates and four staff members.
Randolph County has 27 inmates and three staff members.
Surry County has eight inmates and four staff members.
Stokes County has seven inmates.
