Key COVID-19 metrics stay at elevated levels in Forsyth, N.C; hospitalizations reach another high for vaccine period of pandemic

Meanwhile, statewide those ages 50 and older represent 67% of new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses.

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.

“There is a certain delay to people being exposed, to becoming symptomatic, often getting a test to realize they are sick enough to need for care, and then being admitted,” Wolfe said. “With previous variants, that timeline would typically be 10 to 14 days with mitigation efforts.”

With the delta variant, Wolfe said the timeline “is condensed a little bit because you are more infectious more quickly.”

Forsyth update

DHHS reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 173 new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 40,400 cases and 437 deaths. The 208 cases listed for Forsyth on Aug. 11 was the highest daily count since 215 on Feb. 11

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.