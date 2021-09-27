Key COVID-19 metrics trend modestly downward in Forsyth, NC over weekend

Forsyth County saw a modest decrease in several key COVID-19 numbers over the weekend.
However, Forsyth had two additional COVID-19-related deaths, according to Monday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Meanwhile, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health Inc. and the county health department began providing third Pfizer shots to patients Monday.
Forsyth reported 481 new cases between noon Friday and 1 p.m. Monday. That includes 136 cases listed between noon Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday.
The total number of Forsyth cases since the onset of the pandemic is at 48,537.
There have been 43 deaths so far in September — the most in any month since COVID-19 vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April. The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth have been 67 in February and 59 in January.
The county health department said Monday it has run out of the gift cards that provided $100 for people getting their first dose, as well as $25 to drivers.
Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 7,696 new cases and 52 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest in Forsyth since the pandemic began. The highest daily case count in Forsyth was 430 on Jan. 9.
Booster shots
DHHS said Friday that a third dose, or booster shot, of Pfizer only is available to North Carolinians considered eligible by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Eligible people include those 65 years or older; 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions; or workers in a high-risk setting, such as health-care workers, teachers and childcare providers, and food-preparation workers.
The booster shots are available at primary health care providers, pharmacies, county health departments and other locations.
People must have had their second Pfizer dose at least six months prior before they are eligible for the booster shot.
There is no requirement to go back to the location where the first two Pfizer doses were administered. People are encouraged to talk to a medical professional about the need for the booster shot.
They are asked to attest that they qualify for the booster.
Novant Health Inc. will provide booster shots at its Hanes Mall vaccination center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, as well as at select primary-care offices.
The booster shots will be by appointment only for now at www.MyNovant.Org, www.GetVaccinated.org, by calling a primary care provider or by calling 855-648-2248.
People are asked to bring their vaccination cards.
Statewide
North Carolina reported 2,665 cases Monday, compared with 5,354 reported Sunday, 5,469 reported Saturday and 5,805 Friday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.38 million COVID-19 cases and 16,235 deaths. The state added 127 deaths since Friday.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, DHHS listed 3,012 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 347 from Friday’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14, before widespread use of the vaccine.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 728 COVID-19 patients, down 66 from Friday’s report.
North Carolina had 870 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 as of Monday.
DHHS also has started reporting the number of children hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. There were 45 pediatric hospitalizations as of 1 p.m. Monday.
Statewide, 632 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 was more than at any other time during the pandemic.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 9%, based on 55,682 tests conducted Saturday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 10.3% over the past 14 days.
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.12 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 415,435 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, 220,094 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 58% of all residents. That includes 204,328 residents — or 53% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford County is at 55% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 63%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 55%.
