Key COVID-19 metrics trend modestly downward in Forsyth, NC over weekend

Booster shots

DHHS said Friday that a third dose, or booster shot, of Pfizer only is available to North Carolinians considered eligible by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eligible people include those 65 years or older; 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions; or workers in a high-risk setting, such as health-care workers, teachers and childcare providers, and food-preparation workers.

The booster shots are available at primary health care providers, pharmacies, county health departments and other locations.

People must have had their second Pfizer dose at least six months prior before they are eligible for the booster shot.

There is no requirement to go back to the location where the first two Pfizer doses were administered. People are encouraged to talk to a medical professional about the need for the booster shot.

They are asked to attest that they qualify for the booster.

Novant Health Inc. will provide booster shots at its Hanes Mall vaccination center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, as well as at select primary-care offices.

