Key COVID-19 numbers continue decline in Forsyth and across NC

The positive test rate for COVID-19 continues to trend downward in North Carolina as fewer individuals are being tested for the coronavirus.
The 1.6% positive rate from the 24,395 COVID-19 tests conducted statewide Wednesday comes nearly a month after Gov. Roy Cooper approved allowing North Carolinians to go without masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.
At that time, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
In Forsyth County, the latest rate was 2.7% of about 450 tests performed Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Cases, deaths
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and statewide dropped again in the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report.
There were 425 cases reported statewide Friday, which included 17 in Forsyth.
The June 1 statewide count of 265 was the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the case count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.
North Carolina has reported just over a million cases since the pandemic began.
Forsyth’s case count is at 36,790 since the onset of the pandemic. There was a recent low of four new cases on June 1.
DHHS listed 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 13,265.
No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday for Forsyth, leaving the total at 401. Since May 24, there have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including 13 in June.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Friday, June 11, there are 4.24 million adult North Carolinians considered fully vaccinated, meaning the state has reached its 50% vaccination milestone.
About 3.93 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 314,318 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 47% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 78% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 177,286 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 47%, while 163,950 are fully vaccinated, or 43% of the county population.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 135,010 individuals for the week that began May 31, which continues an eight-week decline in vaccinations. Of those doses, 63.2% were second doses.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 535 in Friday’s report, down 13 from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 126 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up three from Thursday.
336-727-7376