Key COVID-19 numbers dip over the weekend in Forsyth and statewide. Publix added to local vaccine providers.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, cautioned Thursday that “we still have a ways to go, and what I’m afraid is that we’re not going to get much above halfway being fully vaccinated, maybe 60%."

“That’s just not enough from a community standpoint and a public health standpoint, so we’re going to have to keep at it,” particularly with adults ages 18 to 35.

Vaccination direction

Cohen and local health officials acknowledge there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.

The Forsyth health department said people who received a first dose at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will get the second dose there through May 24.

However, first-dose vaccinations are now being done at the department’s facilities, 799 Highland Ave. Vaccination clinic hours currently are 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Walk-in shots stop one hour before clinics close.

Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The Highland facility can handle up to 600 vaccinations per day.