Key COVID-19 numbers dip over the weekend in Forsyth and statewide. Publix added to local vaccine providers.

The pace of most COVID-19 numbers slowed in Forsyth County and North Carolina over the weekend, and North Carolina saw a four-week low in new cases on Sunday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in Monday's report there have been 101 new cases reported in Forsyth since 3:30 p.m. Friday. That includes 27 reported Sunday.
Forsyth has had 35,700 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths since Friday, leaving Forsyth County's overall total at 375 for the pandemic, with one in May.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported there were 1,484 new cases statewide Friday, 1,295 on Saturday and 974 on Sunday.
The Sunday new-case total was the lowest since 870 on April 6.
North Caroline has seen a total 984,251 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
The statewide death total is 12,790 after DHHS reported 10 additional deaths over the weekend.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 951 in Monday’s report, down 55 from Friday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 206 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down six from Friday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 5.7% based on 25,768 tests performed Saturday.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 5.1% of about 700 tests performed Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
DHHS says 50.6% adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 44.5% are considered fully vaccinated.
There have been 3.93 million adults with one dose and 3.41 million fully vaccinated.
Altogether, there have been 7.62 million doses administered in the state. Nearly 75% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen have said that if at least two-thirds of adult residents have received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, and the key COVID-19 measures remain stable, most social distancing restrictions, including lifting the indoor mask mandate, could be lifted.
DHHS listed 33.7% of Forsyth County’s population having at least one dose, or 128,792, while 30%, or 114,644, are considered fully vaccinated.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, cautioned Thursday that “we still have a ways to go, and what I’m afraid is that we’re not going to get much above halfway being fully vaccinated, maybe 60%."
“That’s just not enough from a community standpoint and a public health standpoint, so we’re going to have to keep at it,” particularly with adults ages 18 to 35.
Vaccination direction
Cohen and local health officials acknowledge there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.
The Forsyth health department said people who received a first dose at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will get the second dose there through May 24.
However, first-dose vaccinations are now being done at the department’s facilities, 799 Highland Ave. Vaccination clinic hours currently are 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Walk-in shots stop one hour before clinics close.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The Highland facility can handle up to 600 vaccinations per day.
Novant Health offers walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.
The Publix grocery store chain said Monday that all locations with a pharmacy are offering walk-in slots for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That includes its stores in Clemmons, Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.
Publix is providing the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine for people 18 and older. Customers who receive the Moderna vaccine will be provided with an appointment to receive their second dose.
Publix encourages individuals to make an online vaccine appointment to ensure their preferred vaccine is available. Appointments can be made at publix.com/covidvaccine with some same-day appointments available.
