Key COVID-19 numbers trending up in NC following reopening steps

A projected uptick in key COVID-19 numbers — particularly in daily case counts, hospitalizations and positive test rates — appears to be materializing in North Carolina
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday a total of 1,929 new cases for an overall total of 914,132 for the pandemic.
That case count is up from 1,370 reported Tuesday and 1,372 reported Monday.
The positive test rate has climbed from 4.1% on March 24 to 6.5% based on 13,658 tests performed Monday. The last time the rate was higher was 6.8% on March 14.
The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 — the lowest since May.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
The increase in some COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed the coronavirus remains a threat even though some social gathering restrictions were lifted Friday on top of the statewide stay-at-home curfew ending Feb. 26.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health issued a joint statement Wednesday "reminding patients and visitors to continue taking precautionary measures that are known to help limit the spread of COVID-19, such as masking and social distancing, while visiting hospitals and medical clinics, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status."
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist, said March 25 he is concerned that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon.
“We’re going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area,” Ohl said.
Ohl said there would be several reasons behind the increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk,” such as bars and restaurants.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., has said the concern is “how dramatic that uptick could be. ... We need a few more weeks to get more people vaccinated.”
Statewide COVID update
After reaching a near seven-month statewide low of 859 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, DHHS reported hospitalizations were back up to 955 as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Still, the statewide daily hospitalization count has been below 1,000 for 24 consecutive days.
The state reported an additional 25 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, up from just two reported Tuesday.
There have been total 12,112 COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS said that as of Monday, 876,108 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.2% of the 910,833 cases at that time.
Forsyth records 1 additional death
DHHS reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 39 new cases after 26 cases were reported Tuesday.
Forsyth’s new daily case counts have remained below 100 for 30 consecutive days. The overall case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 33,359.
There was one additional COVID-19 related death listed for Forsyth in Wednesday's report, increasing the pandemic's death toll to 361.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 16 in March.
The 17-county Triad region reported 182 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down two from Tuesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.4% out of about 600 tests conducted Monday.
Surveillance
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, tracked the 359 deaths in the county as of March 27.
At that time, there were 194 males and 165 females who had died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
A total of 105 of those individuals were 85 to 94 years.
Another 98 were 75 to 84 years old.
Among ages 65 to 74, there were 68 deaths.
Forty-eight deaths occurred among residents 55 to 64 years old.
Twenty individuals were 95 and older.
Fifteen deaths were among residents who were 45 to 54.
Three were 35 to 44 years old.
Two were 25 to 34 years old.
The count includes 222 white, 97 Black, 25 Hispanic and three Asian residents. Twelve individuals were of unknown race or ethnicity.
As of March 27, there were 32,029 county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.6% of the 33,163 cases at that time.
