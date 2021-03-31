Key COVID-19 numbers trending up in NC following reopening steps

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist, said March 25 he is concerned that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon.

“We’re going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area,” Ohl said.

Ohl said there would be several reasons behind the increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk,” such as bars and restaurants.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., has said the concern is “how dramatic that uptick could be. ... We need a few more weeks to get more people vaccinated.”

Statewide COVID update

After reaching a near seven-month statewide low of 859 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, DHHS reported hospitalizations were back up to 955 as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Still, the statewide daily hospitalization count has been below 1,000 for 24 consecutive days.

The state reported an additional 25 COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, up from just two reported Tuesday.

There have been total 12,112 COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina.