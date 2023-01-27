Key COVID-19 signs moving in positive direction in Forsyth

Forsyth County remains in the medium category for COVID-19 community spread, but with the three key metrics still trending in a positive direction.

For the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, only Surry County remains in the high category, according to the latest update Friday from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alleghany, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties also are in the medium category.

According to local health-care officials, the recent uptick in new cases is likely to continue into February as more omicron subvariants mutations arrive in the state.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 165 in Forsyth, compared with 174 and 254 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 15, compared with 19 and 21 in the previous two reports.

Also, 5% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 5.6 and 6.9% in the previous two weeks.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 277 COVID-19 patients, down from 340 for the week that ended Jan. 14.

Forsyth update

Forsyth had four more COVID-19 related deaths, while the new case count reached a six-week low last week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest COVID-19 dashboard report.

Three of the newly confirmed deaths occurred during the week that ended Jan. 21.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there were 583 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, down from a revised 640 in the previous report. About 22.6% were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 123,068 confirmed cases and 951 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

“People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s waning immunity from natural infection and vaccination,” Priest said.

Influenza update

DHHS reported Thursday there have been 160 flu-related deaths in N.C. since flu season began Oct. 1.

That’s up 11 from the previous DHHS report on Jan. 18.

The death total was: 10 North Carolinians ages 65 and older, and one between ages 50 and 64.

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

For the latest report, there was one confirmed flu-related death last week, with the remaining confirmed deaths occurring weeks earlier.

There have been 109 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 33 in the 50-to-64 age group, 15 in the 25-to-49 age group, and three in the 5-to-17 age group.