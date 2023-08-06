Diane Samelak sounded harried, but that’s not terribly surprising.

As the executive director of Camp Carefree, a free, volunteer-run summer camp for children with chronic medical conditions, she’s found herself answering questions about … casinos.

Um. What?

That’s because the 38-year-old camp, nestled on 68 acres near U.S. 220 in Rockingham County, stands to get a very large, very noisy new neighbor if state legislators, as expected, approve casino gambling for North Carolina.

“Gambling is coming to the state,” she said. “The people seem to want it. At least the elected officials.”

She’s probably right. But that doesn’t mean she’s not going to fight to keep a casino out of the camp’s backyard.

Parallel events

Given her druthers, Samelak wouldn’t be speaking publicly for Camp Carefree or against legalized gambling.

But two parallel events, one in Raleigh and a second closer to the camp, forced her hand.

In June, NC Development Holdings — an entity with ties to The Cordish Cos., a Maryland-based developer of casino and entertainment districts — asked the Rockingham County planning board to change the zoning of 192 acres next to Camp Carefree from agricultural/residential to commercial use.

(The planning board declined, but that political football got punted upstairs to the county Board of Commissioners.)

Meanwhile, in Raleigh, Senate president Pro Tem Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, let slip last month that the Legislature was considering a bill that would to allow as many as four casino complexes to be constructed in economically distressed areas near the state line.

“Rural tourism districts can be an economic boost,’’ Berger told reporters using a handy euphemism for large casinos/hotels/restaurants developments. “They would provide thousands of good-paying jobs for our residents and tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for our rural areas.”

Neighboring Virginia, remember, allowed casinos to open in the commonwealth. Several are situated along the border, including a massive “temporary” casino in Danville in April. Coincidentally (or not), Danville is roughly 25 miles from Berger’s home in Eden.

“The gaming is already taking place in North Carolina, and gaming is taking place on the border of North Carolina that is pulling money out of North Carolina,” Berger said.

That’s an evolution in thinking for Berger, who like many other veteran lawmakers, opposed a state-run lottery despite knowing full well that Virginia was pulling in tens of millions annually from North Carolina.

Indeed, before Tarheel legislators approved the lottery in 2006, nine of the largest lotto retailers in Virginia just happened to be right across the state line.

Changes in voters’ attitude about state-sanctioned gambling surely made a difference, too.

A poll released by Elon University in June indicated that two-thirds of the state’s voters support the legalization of sports betting and similar majorities who disagree with the twin notions that sports betting creates unfair financial burdens on the poor and that legalizing gambling endorses something that’s morally wrong.

About that same time, a bill allowing betting on sports — and the creation of free-standing sports books in arenas, stadiums, racetracks and golf courses — became law.

Money obviously talks.

An economics study released earlier this year by conservative think-tank Greater Carolina concluded that resort casinos in Rockingham, Anson and Nash counties could generate more than $1.6 billion annually in gross gaming revenue.

But that’s not what’s eating Samelak. It’s the proposed location for the Rockingham casino.

Other options

Camp Carefree basically sits out in the middle of nowhere, 68 idyllic acres of woods around a lake where children with health challenges can spend a week free of charge.

Kids can fish, swim or hang out by a campfire watching lightning bugs — activities their peers take for granted. “They get to be themselves and get away from all the medical stuff,” Samelak said.

All of that is now threatened by the fast-moving casino proposal. Light, noise and water runoff from construction, she said, will damage everything that volunteers and small-dollar donors worked so hard to build.

The hand-in-glove zoning request made by a holding company raised opponents’ eyebrows, too.

“That part of it, the just not telling anybody … they were just going to rezone it without saying what it was for,” Samelak said. “That’s not transparent.”

Neighbors — a burgeoning housing development is nearby — and those opposed to state-sanctioned gambling have quickly coalesced.

A town hall meeting at a local church last week attracted a full house. Online petitions and yard signs — leading indicators of organized opposition — have sprouted, and politicians have started showing up, too.

Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page, a Republican running for lieutenant governor, and former Congressman Mark Walker, a perennial candidate, turned up Tuesday night at a town hall meeting. But being politicians, their message was, shall we say, nuanced. They spoke of the societal costs of problem gambling, but called for a public referendum rather than quashing the casino proposal outright.

Samelak isn’t so squishy, however.

She believes there are other locations better suited for a casino — perhaps near existing shopping centers in Madison.

“We don’t even have an exit off the highway,” she said. “Next to a kids’ camp is just not the right place.”

Samelak isn’t naive. She’s seen studies which estimate what resort casinos in Rockingham, Anson and Nash counties would mean to local and state bottom lines.

“We’re not going to win the fight over gambling,” she said, “but that’s not our fight.”

Preserving Camp Carefree is.