Most years, when the clock hits 2 p.m., school-aged kids might be finishing their final classes for the day, getting ready to head home. But with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in remote learning until at least late October, the school day has taken on a new look.
On Wednesday, about 10 kids sat in cubicles, separated by plexiglass, with their laptops in front of them. Some were logged on to a teacher's classroom page. Others played with Legos. Their classroom was a children's ministry room at Hope Community Church on Brownsboro Road.
It's one of several community learning centers that has opened over the last few weeks that offers childcare, tutoring and a safe place for children to learn. There are about 25 community learning centers, with more on the way. Developed in partnership with the school district, the centers are housed in YMCAs, recreation centers and churches. Some are fee-based. Others, such as the one at Hope Community Church, is being offered at no cost to children in grades 3-8.
The learning center at Hope Community Church opened on Wednesday. The church plans to open its classroom on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Imprints Cares, a nonprofit organization that offers low-cost childcare, is running the program.
This program also has the involvement of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office has a tutoring program at North Hills Elementary School and wanted to continue its involvement with some of the kids there through remote learning, said Susan Frye, an administrative consultant for the sheriff's office. Frye is the former Forsyth County Clerk of Courts.
Frye is also a member of Hope Community Church. The church, as one of its outreach projects in Piedmont Circle, regularly interacts with students who go to North Hills.
"It was a combination of everyone wanting to help these children stay connected to school," Frye said.
LaShanda Millner, a public affairs officer for the sheriff's office, said the role of these community learning centers is important.
"We see this as a social issue that can turn into a criminal justice issue if we don't find safe places for kids learn," Millner said. "We want to bring community awareness that there is a need for these kinds of sites."
Imprints Cares has hired a few church members to act as tutors to some of the children; the school system also provides a few tutors. The district also provides breakfast and lunch; and the church is providing snacks.
The church has been involved in tutoring programs and meal programs at Piedmont Circle for years, said Pastor Debbie Lanier. It was able to pass word through the community about the learning center.
It has space for 40 children who get picked up and dropped off. Children must have their temperature taken and must not be showing any COVID-19 symptoms.
So far, 22 children have signed up and 10 showed up Wednesday. Besides North Hills, the children go to Kimmel Farm and Petree elementary schools and Hanes Middle School among others.
"These are kids who are at risk of falling behind. We've always gone to them," Lanier said. "This is the first time they've come to us."
