Kim Lawson: My whole job was bringing people together

In January 2020, I started working at The Ramkat fulltime as the private party coordinator and community events partner. So my whole job was bringing people together in the venue. It was good to be back in the family business. So COVID was a curveball.

My degree is in public health, and I studied nutrition at the UNC School of Public Health. You have to take a class in each discipline so I had enough classes in epidemiology to be an armchair quarterback. I started freaking out personally. Keep in mind that my dad is not in great health. He’s living with my sister.

There was COVID paralysis …. It ended up being bigger than I could have imagined.

For the first time in my life, I applied for unemployment. I grew up working on a tobacco farm. I can’t remember never having a job. So that felt weird. It allowed me to pick up the slack and I was able to give my sister more support for my dad.

Most bartenders, they usually work multiple gigs, which is a safeguard and gives you some job security and earning security but if all your jobs are in the service industry and the service industry gets shut down, you have zero job security.