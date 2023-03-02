Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough promised downtown business owners on Thursday that his department will put deputies in downtown Winston-Salem to help Winston-Salem police make downtown safer.

Kimbrough won an ovation for his remarks from an audience of bar, restaurant and business owners as well as residents in and around downtown, who are coping with two homicides in the last two months on Burke Street.

Kimbrough, new Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn and other police leaders joined city and elected officials on a panel Thursday morning at the Millennium Center convened to hear public safety concerns.

Kimbrough said that the sheriff's office has traditionally focused on patrols outside the city and left Winston-Salem crime prevention to city police.

"I disagree with that because people in the city pay county taxes," Kimbrough said, as people broke out into applause. Mentioning the chief, who sat beside him, Kimbrough said "we are in this together."

"And I assure you that we are going to put our resources together to come into the downtown," Kimbrough said.

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership called the special meeting of its Public Safety Network in the wake of the shooting death of Quantae "Tae" Wilder in front of Gatsby's Pub on Burke Street about 2 a.m. Monday.

The shooting came about a month after another man, Kane Jacob Bowen, was slain inside the nearby Burke Street Pub after a man outside fired into the bar.

City police talked about new technology they believe will help tackle crime downtown, including a plan to network business owners' exterior security cameras so that police can keep more eyes on the streets at night.

But what people said loudly over and over was that they want more officers patrolling during those late-night hours when shootings are more likely, and that they want more interaction between the officers who do patrol and the people who live and work downtown.

Burke Street Pub owner Tiffany Howell said she was heartened by Kimbrough's remarks.

"I did hear a solution: That the sheriff is going to come down and join forces with the police department to get more coverage during peak hours," she said.