With two weeks left before the start of the school year, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is making a final push to find hundreds of children who have not enrolled in kindergarten.
About 3,300 children are enrolled in kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year, down 600 from the number of students in kindergarten at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
The uncertainty of the coming school year may have had an impact on kindergarten enrollment, said Vanessa Osborne, the transitions coordinator for the school system.
After Gov. Roy Cooper announced in early July how local schools could open for the coming school year, the local board of education decided in mid-July to open with remote learning for the first nine weeks then re-evaluate whether to move to in-person learning.
“I don’t think families are as quick to enroll as they had in the past because they were waiting to hear what it is going to be like closer to Aug. 17,” Osborne said, noting the first day of school. “It’s so hard with Covid to predict what it’s going to look like.”
The district was able to sign up lots of children at events in February and early March before Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order. But the pandemic disrupted several activities that typically lead to more enrollment, such as summer kindergarten camps and tours.
“Families also haven’t seen activities at the school that give a little jog to their memories that school is about to start,” Osborne said.
State funding is tied to enrollment, so a loss of students equals a loss in dollars for the district. Enrollment also determines staffing.
At Easton Elementary School, new principal Ramona Warren said the number of kindergarten classes might drop from five to three unless more students enroll.
About 30 fewer children are enrolled in kindergarten this year compared to last year at Easton.
The district looks at a set of demographics to project enrollment.
“There usually isn’t a huge deviation,” said Warren. “You might lose one class, but usually not two or three.”
Easton is one of several schools that the school system will target to boost enrollment. The others include Ashley, Diggs-Latham, Forest Park, Gibson, Petree and North Hill.
The people living in the areas around those schools tend to be more transient, Osborne said.
On Thursday, Gibson Elementary School, 2020 Walker Road, will have a drive-up kindergarten enrollment from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be a mobile medical unit there to give the school health assessments that are needed for enrollment. Employees will be wearing mask and gloves.
Kindergarten enrollment at Gibson is at 70 percent, said principal Ian Olsen.
The lack of face-to-face events has likely hurt enrollment, he said.
“With those big kick-off events, we usually get to 100 percent,” Olsen said. “And people will go around and talk to people in their neighborhoods.”
The district will also be in the parking lot of Compare Foods, 951 Silas Creek Parkway, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to sign up children. It is one of several “pop up” registrations that Osborne hopes to take to areas where enrollment is lagging.
Warren said that it’s important for parents to sign up their children for kindergarten, even if remote learning is a less than ideal way for children to begin a school career.
“At least through remote learning, they can have a teacher. They can get an idea of the structure that school takes on so that when they return to school, it won’t be a total shocker,” she said.
For the first time, the district is offering online kindergarten registration. It can be done at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Domain/46.
