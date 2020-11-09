Kindergarten students return; 64 student and staff members tested positive for virus last week

About 2,500 kindergarten students returned to classrooms on Monday, the latest and biggest wave of students to move from online to in-person learning under the school district's staggered reopening plan.
Their return comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County is skyrocketing, reflecting the national trend. On Monday, the county reported 75 new cases, pushing it past the 10,000-case threshold. On Sunday, the county reported 157 new cases, the second-highest daily case count.
Over the weekend, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported on its new COVID-19 dashboard that 14 students and 50 staff members tested positive for the virus from Nov. 2-6, a five-day period that included the return of about 570 students in pre-kindergarten and exceptional children programs.
The local district's numbers do not include positive cases before Nov. 2, which is why it doesn't include the cluster of cases at Moore Elementary School
About 3,700 first graders will return on Nov. 16, after which the school board will re-evaluate whether it's safe for children in older grades to return to school.
Beau Rowland was among the kindergarteners experiencing school for the first time. On Monday, Beau, sporting a mask and equipped with hand sanitizer, got to meet his teacher and other classmates at Whitaker Elementary School for the first time.
His mother, Jenny Rowland, said she felt good about the slow re-entry plan that the school board approved in October.
"Being out in the world any time right now is a risk. I do feel increasingly confident with it just being kindergarten and first grade," Rowland said. "I might feel differently if it were the whole school today."
Beau's class has about 10 other children, and they will stay contained in their classroom. She's also been heartened to hear from friends with children in other school districts that children have no issue staying masked.
"But certainly, there is some trepidation," Rowland said, noting her concern for teachers. "It's been a mixed bag."
Overall, about 3,100 children are enrolled in kindergarten this school year, down about 800 from last year, said Homan Atashbar, the executive director of student assignment for the district.
Enrollment is particularly down at Title One schools, which have a high percentage of low-income children. But Atashbar said the enrollment drop off is taking place in schools across the district.
"Overall, we're down because a lot of what we heard from parents is that it's very difficult for kindergarteners to do remote learning, and some folks are opting to do something different," he said.
Kindergarten is not mandatory in North Carolina. Interested parents can enroll their children in kindergarten until March 4.
Enrollment is down by about 1,600 students in elementary grades in the district, with half of that in kindergarten.
Across the state, kindergarten enrollment is down 15 percent or by 15,721 kindergarteners, according to EDNC, an online newspaper that covers education.
Rowland acknowledged that online learning for her son could be challenging, a lot more so than for her daughter in fourth-grade.
"The schools pulled miracles, but it's still really hard," Rowland said.
Despite not being able to walk Beau into his classroom, Rowland found a way to keep a family tradition.
They had ice cream at Mayberry.
