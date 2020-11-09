Kindergarten students return; 64 student and staff members tested positive for virus last week

His mother, Jenny Rowland, said she felt good about the slow re-entry plan that the school board approved in October.

"Being out in the world any time right now is a risk. I do feel increasingly confident with it just being kindergarten and first grade," Rowland said. "I might feel differently if it were the whole school today."

Beau's class has about 10 other children, and they will stay contained in their classroom. She's also been heartened to hear from friends with children in other school districts that children have no issue staying masked.

"But certainly, there is some trepidation," Rowland said, noting her concern for teachers. "It's been a mixed bag."

Overall, about 3,100 children are enrolled in kindergarten this school year, down about 800 from last year, said Homan Atashbar, the executive director of student assignment for the district.

Enrollment is particularly down at Title One schools, which have a high percentage of low-income children. But Atashbar said the enrollment drop off is taking place in schools across the district.