Police were called to the home of King City Manager Homer Dearmin after he was involved in a domestic disturbance with his wife two months ago, authorities said. No charges were filed.
The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. on July 8 at the Dearmins' home in King, according to a King police incident report.
"It was an argument with my wife (Kristen), and she called 911 out of anger," Dearmin said Thursday. "We have since resolved the matter."
Kristen Dearmin couldn't be reached for comment.
Officer Clay Livengood and a police sergeant responded to the call, said Chief Jordan Boyette of the King Police Department. Boyette told his officers to treat the matter just like they would for any other domestic incident, he said.
In the officers' presence, Dearmin and his wife each accused the other of throwing food at each other, according to the police report. Police couldn't determine whether any food was thrown in the incident.
An officer explained to the Dearmins that King police recommend that one spouse leave the home in domestic disturbances, Dearmin said.
"I volunteered to do that, and not put my wife in a bad spot," Dearmin said.
Dearmin left their home the night of July 8 and returned the next day, he said.
Dearmin, who turned 38 later in July, declined to say why he and his wife, 47, were arguing, saying it was a personal matter.
"Couples have arguments, and we had an argument," Dearmin said. "Even though I'm a public servant, I'm a human being and so is my wife."
Boyette said he reported the incident to Mayor Jack Warren of King the night of July 8 "since it involved a city employee and my boss."
Warren and Charles Allen, a member of the King City Council, declined to comment on the matter.
As King's city manager, Dearmin supervises 12 city departments, including the King Police Department. Dearmin was hired as King's city manager in King in March 2014, he said.
The city council discussed the incident with Dearmin in an executive session at City Hall on July 10, Dearmin said.
"I was very transparent with my city council, and I certainly have nothing to hide from them," Dearmin said. "The city council was interested about what happened. It was an information session."
Afterward, Dearmin retained his position as city manager, and the council took no disciplinary action against him, Dearmin said.
Dearmin praised King police on how they handled the situation.
"They handled it very professionally and it certainly put them in an awkward position, I'm sure," Dearmin said. "There were fair to both of us, and they deescalated the situation."
