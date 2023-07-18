King Mayor Jack Warren once told his Mayor Pro Tem Rick McCraw that a mayor has to put his life on hold so he can tend to the city’s business.

Folks were remembering Warren’s dedication to the King, after the longtime mayor died Sunday at his home.

“He said you have to plan vacations and everything around serving the town,” McCraw recalled. “As mayor, Warren gave to every organization in town. He was always there to donate and help the cause.”

Warren, who was 81, had been ill for about a year, McCraw said, and had not been able to attend a meeting of the city council since December.

On the city’s Facebook page, officials noted how Warren served 24 years as mayor of King, and said the city would be “forever grateful for Mayor Warren’s legacy of hard work, integrity, and perseverance.”

Warren was 57 and worked as a manager for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. when he was elected in 1999 as mayor. He had spent 10 years on the city council already.

Warren was mayor of the city during a 2010 controversy over the display of a Christian flag and a statue of a soldier kneeling at a cross in the city’s Central Park.

In 2015, Warren cast the tiebreaking vote that settled a First Amendment lawsuit over the issue. The settlement removed the Christian flag and cross, as those voting for the settlement said the city could not bear the high cost of a lawsuit it did not believe the city could win.

McCraw said Warren was especially proud of being awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2022. N.C. Rep. Kyle Hall gave Warren the award at a meeting of the city council.

City Manager Scott Barrow said Warren “didn’t just mayor,” but went out and talked to residents about whatever problem they were bringing to the city’s attention.

“We would ride out and look at complaints and he would listen to the people,” Barrow said. “He was a really good mayor.”

McCraw credited Warren for leading the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all had to learn how to Zoom and do everything electronically,” McCraw said.

McCraw described Warren as a “great encourager,” who was quick to share his faith in Christ and proud of his five grandsons.

“He was not narrow-minded,” McCraw said. “I would suggest something, and he would say, ‘Well, we tried that eight years ago and it didn’t work, but maybe we could try it now.’ He was a dear friend to me before I ever ran for city council. I never would have considered city politics if it had not been for him.”

According to his obituary, Warren enjoyed “hunting, fishing, the outdoors and the Carolina Tar Heels.” The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at King Christian Center, with an 11 a.m. visitation at the church. Warren is survived by his wife and two daughters, among other relatives.

City leaders will have to decide later whether to fill the mayoral position by appointment or let voters make their choice in November.