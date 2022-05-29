King police officer wounded, suspect dead in officer-involved shooting

KING — A King police officer was shot and wounded and a suspect died following a confrontation early Sunday morning, King Police Chief Jordan Boyette said.

The officer, who was grazed in the head with a bullet, is out of surgery and expected to make a full recovery, Boyette said.

Around 12:40 a.m., King Police went to make a routine traffic stop on Newsome Road near the Dogwood Event Center, Boyette said. As soon as the vehicle stopped, several people got out and ran.

As one of the officers approached the vehicle, he was fired upon and struck, Boyette said.

The two officers exchanged gunfire with the person who was struck by gunfire from one of the officers. It's unclear which officer shot the suspect, Boyette said.

The other officer did not sustain any injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

All the people in the vehicle were detained and interviewed by the SBI. One person was arrested for an unrelated incident, Boyette said.

