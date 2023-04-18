Chuck Dale Smith didn’t mean to set off a small tsunami of reminiscence. He just wanted a sandwich.

Yet within minutes of publishing a social media update about the out-of-nowhere closing of a 55-year-old fast food joint with one very iconic sign, Smith did just that.

“Arby’s at Knollwood Street Closing tomorrow! It’s been there since 1969! I went there quite a bit in the 1980’s when I managed The Record Exchange at Knollwood Manor!”

One three-sentence status update sent from the heart of Ardmore set off hours of shared diversions down Memory Lane.

Hundreds of locals (and former locals) took note, more than few sharing memories of leaving the Reynolds High school campus for lunch, whiling away hours flipping through stacks of vinyl, first jobs and blind dates.

“I had no idea it’d take off like that,” Smith said. “I just wanted to make one last trip.”

‘That sign’

Word trickled out via an Ardmore neighborhood message board last week that the Arby’s was indeed closing up shop and turning off the neon lighting up that enormous brown cowboy hat for the final time.

So Smith, who ran another local hangout practically across the parking lot, figured he’d better go for old-times’ sake.

“I’d been there so many times,” he said. “It was the closest place to get anything.”

Indeed, depending on whom you believe, that particular Arby’s opened in either 1968 or 1969 in the Knollwood Shopping Center.

(A newspaper clipping shared by a local historian set the opening in fall of ‘68; a neighbor who lived a few doors away recalled going to the grand opening in ‘69 after her father had purchased the family home.)

Either way, the Knollwood Arby’s quickly established itself as a go-to for a youthful (and mobile) population eager for something other than a nickel hamburger.

Which is exactly what its founders intended when they opened the first Arby’s near Youngstown, Ohio in 1964.

Per Arby’s own historical accounting, brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel figured there was room in the fast-food scene for options.

They originally wanted to name it “Big Tex” but that had been taken by another spot in nearby Akron, so they went with Arby’s, which came from the initials RB for Raffel Brothers, not roast beef as urban legend sometimes has it.

The real stroke of genius, IMHO, didn’t result from thinly sliced roast beef, curly fries or a mocha milkshake.

Rather, it was that giant brown hat and the accompanying slogan “Arby’s Roast Beef Sandwich is delicious” that turned into a familiar icon.

But don’t just take our word for it. Listen to an expert.

“That sign ... it’s like the Las Vegas of the South,” said Peter Spivak, a graphic artist struck by its elegant simplicity of messaging. “For my money, it’s one of the best logos and signs that fast-food has ever had.

“Who doesn’t remember driving by and seeing old signs like that?”

Test of time

When he heard that the Knollwood location had shuttered, Spivak said he did a little research into the story of the sign.

The original design was created by a sign company in Ohio that the founders contracted for something that would stand out.

The sister corporate logo, simplified through the years, evolved into the red outline of a cowboy hat and the single word “Arby’s.” But some franchises hung onto the original brown signs.

“I read that there’s only maybe 100 of them left,” Spivak said.

One of those stands (for the time being) in front of the Knollwood store. A district manager, overseeing crews disassembling equipment inside Monday, proudly noted that fact before referring additional questions to an out-of-state corporate public-relations firm.

“We usually don’t comment about (why franchises) close,” said a PR rep who identified herself as Gabby.

Not that it matters all that much. Change is constant, especially in a money-making endeavor. Newer is better.

The eyeball test shows that the 55-year-old Knollwood store, even with an overhaul in 2019, was showing its age, especially when compared to a modern, glass-fronted sister on Jonestown Road. Others are still open at Summit Square Boulevard and Peters Creek Parkway.

Still, no matter what happens to the building — even the drive-thru menu board had been stripped clean by Monday morning — that amazing sign, for as long as it stands, will trigger pleasant memories.

“I hope they find a way to save it,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t mind having it in my backyard except that people might start coming by to get something to eat.”