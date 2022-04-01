 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Krispy Kreme adds promotions tied to NCAA basketball championships games

Krispy Kreme offers free dozen glazed doughnuts promotion tied to outcome of NCAA men's and women's basketball championships games.

A 12-point victory margin in the men's and women's NCAA national championship basketball game would be worth a free dozen original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts to consumers on Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme announced the promotion Friday, saying it is the capper to the 2022 "bracket season” for the restaurant chain.

There actually have been instances of a 12-point winning margin occurring in the men's and women's national championship games — both in 2002.

Maryland, then part of the Atlantic Coast Conference, defeated Indiana for the men's title 64-52.

Connecticut defeated Oklahoma 82-70 in the women’s title game.

So far during the 2022 men’s and women’s tournaments, five games have been decided by 12 points.

Another element to the promotion is that through Monday, consumers who joins Krispy Kreme Rewards can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen. Also available is a free original glazed doughnut by bringing in a NCAA tournament bracket.

For more information, go to https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/bracketseason.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

