Krispy Kreme Inc. is celebrating the 86th year of the iconic brand by offering Friday at its retail stores an 86-cent original glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

“We love treating our fans and celebrating our birthday with them every year. It definitely has become a tradition,” said Dave Skena, global chief band officer for Krispy Kreme.

There is a limit of four dozen sets at 86 cents when purchased in-shop and via drive-thru,

There also is a limit of one dozen at 86 cents when purchased online for pickup or delivery at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last. Use code 86YEARS to redeem online.

Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s birthday celebration at www.krispykreme.com/promos/kkdbirthday.