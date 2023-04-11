Charles Barkley is an unabashed disciple of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Social media has a heavy glaze of video showing Barkley eating them during his various TV appearances over the years as a college and professional basketball analyst. Surely, he can come to Winston-Salem and get a dozen any time he wants, maybe even for free.

According to multiple reports at the time, Barkley got no less than 53 dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for his 53rd birthday in 2016.

Clark Kellogg, who's also a television analyst for college basketball, isn't a fan of Krispy Kreme. He can go kick rocks — or maybe stale doughnuts — from some Krispy Kreme wannabe. Like Dunkin'.

On a video posted recently to Instagram, Barkley can again be heard extolling the virtues of Krispy Kreme during a March Madness broadcast.

"Y'all think like Dunkin' donuts and all those other places are good doughnuts. There's no better doughnut in the world than Krispy Kreme," said the three-time all-NBA performer who won a Player of the Year award while at Auburn.

It was after that declaration that Kellogg, a former standout at Ohio State who made the NBA All-Rookie Team in 1983, decided he'd heard enough.

"How much time do we have, because I can't just sit here and listen to that. I just cannot listen to him talk about that excuse for a doughnut called Krispy Kreme," Kellogg shot back.

"Not without doughnuts," retorted CBS host Greg Gumbel, who had lost control of the conversation.

Still, the lack of doughnuts — or is it donuts? — did nothing to deter the debate.

"That is a very pedestrian doughnut," Kellogg said of Krispy Kreme. "You (have to go) to a small mom-and-pop shop to get you some real doughnuts." He then referred to a place in Westerville, Ohio. Maybe he can get a free dozen or so from them.

But Kellogg didn't stop there. He also verbally assaulted the "Hot Doughnuts Now" sign that alerts customers to get their glazed Krispy Kremes fresh off the conveyor. "Just because they got a light on and the doughnuts are hot doesn't mean it's a good doughnut," he continued, obviously talking his way out of any chance of getting even a hat from Krispy Kreme, let alone a doughnut.

For Barkley, he said seeing the sign attracts him like a moth flits to a porchlight.

"When that hot sign comes on, I don't care where you're going. Your car is going that way to that hot sign," said Barkley, turning an imaginary steering wheel to the right, which for Winston-Salem would mean he's on northbound Stratford Road or southbound University Parkway.

A spokeswoman for Krispy Kreme didn't immediately respond to an email on Tuesday seeking comment.