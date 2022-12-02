Krispy Kreme could bring 180 jobs to Forsyth. County also offers incentives to medical packaging company.

Home-grown doughnut maker Krispy Kreme may add some 180 new jobs at its manufacturing plant here if the company takes a bite at economic development incentives meant to lure the jobs.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved up to almost $110,000 in economic development incentives to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for an expansion of its Ivy Avenue plant.

Winston-Salem and the state are expected to be asked to chip in economic development incentives as well.

Meanwhile, county commissioners also approved a maximum incentive amount of close to $200,000 on Thursday to lure a medical packaging plant here that would bring 79 new jobs to the county.

That company, Nelipack Healthcare Packaging, would create jobs paying an average of at least $49,000 plus benefits.

The Krispy Kreme jobs would be lower paying, with an average wage of at least $33,150 per year. The company would also retain its 37 existing jobs at the Ivy Avenue plant, and make an investment of $5.8 million in building and machinery.

Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc. said the recruitment creates a chance of expanding the number of jobs in a part of the city that has been under-served.

"This is obviously a legacy company that we want to continue to grow," Owens said. "This also retains the existing facility and 37 jobs."

Economic development officials say Nelipack, if it comes here, would make a $20.3 million investment in building and machinery here over a five-year period, which is also the time frame the company would have for creating the new jobs.

Nelipack is based in Cranston, Rhode Island, and makes a variety of medical packaging materials, including medical trays, sealing machines and blister packaging. A blister is the kind of plastic seal like those that individually protect small items such as pills. The company is said to have 1,400 employees and 10 production plants globally, including three in North America.

If the company comes here, it would buy and move into an existing building at 475 Enterprise Park Boulevard in the Union Cross area, but Winston-Salem is not the only place the company is considering. According to Kyle Haney, the county's community and economic development director. A site in Guilford County and one in Anderson, S.C., are also being looked at.

Haney said Nelipack is also hoping to get almost $300,000 in incentives from Winston-Salem, along with $72,000 from the state and customized community college training valued at $69,000.

"We are really excited about this project," said Laura Lee, with Greater Winston-Salem Inc. "This company has done a nationwide search and we are (among) their top destinations."

Lee said the site here would be a "flagship" location that would bring in suppliers and other customers to the area.

In other action, commissioners moved forward on two major park projects discussed recently:

*Commissioners voted to ink an $874,000 deal with Shelco LLC to do preconstruction services at the county's Rolling Hills property near Tobaccoville, where the county plans to put an agricultural event center, a new headquarters for the Cooperative Extension Service, and park amenities such as trails and a picnic shelter.

Shelco will also develop a guaranteed maximum price for construction, and could go on to win the construction contract for the $11.9 million project.

*Commissioners voted to amend its contract with Bar Construction Co. Inc. to pay the company $6.7 million to build the first phase of a new park at Belews Lake. Earlier, the county had paid Bar almost $400,000 for preconstruction and design services.

The Belews Lake park would have trails, picnicking and fishing docks.

Each planned park occupies about 200 acres: Belews Lake is in the northeast part of the county and Rolling Hills is in the northwest.