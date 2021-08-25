Krispy Kreme offering two free doughnuts for vaccinated people. Promotion runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

Krispy Kreme Inc. is bringing back its offer of two free glazed doughnuts for vaccinated individuals.

The offer is available each day next week — Aug. 30 through Sept. 5. Besides the traditional glazed doughnut, a glazed, heart-shaped doughnut is included.

In March, the chain debuted the offer of one free doughnut per vaccinated customer. That offer runs through the end of 2021 and is available “anytime, any day, even every day.”

The two-doughnut marketing pitch, titled "Show Your Heart," was originally rolled out June 4, which is National Doughnut Day.

Krispy Kreme said the impetus behind renewing the weeklong offer was Monday's full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.

The full FDA authorization covers anyone 16 or older. It does not apply to 12- to 15-year-olds, even though they are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer.

"So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks."