Krispy Kreme offering two free doughnuts for vaccinated people. Promotion runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.

Krispy Kreme Inc. is bringing back its offer of two free glazed doughnuts for vaccinated individuals.
The offer is available each day next week — Aug. 30 through Sept. 5. Besides the traditional glazed doughnut, a glazed, heart-shaped doughnut is included.
In March, the chain debuted the offer of one free doughnut per vaccinated customer. That offer runs through the end of 2021 and is available “anytime, any day, even every day.”
The two-doughnut marketing pitch, titled "Show Your Heart," was originally rolled out June 4, which is National Doughnut Day.
Krispy Kreme said the impetus behind renewing the weeklong offer was Monday's full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.
The full FDA authorization covers anyone 16 or older. It does not apply to 12- to 15-year-olds, even though they are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer.
"So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks."
Customers are required to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any U.S. shop. At least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine counts, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
However, Krispy Kreme said it will not take a picture or scan the vaccination card.
Krispy Kreme said that, as of Wednesday, it has given away more than 2.5 million original glazed doughnuts via the initiative.
Considering an original glazed doughnut costs 99 cents in a doughnut shop, that represents more than a $2.5 million giveaway promotion.
By comparison, Krispy Kreme said that, in 2020, it provided more than 30 million free doughnuts to healthcare workers, teachers, graduating seniors and others.
Krispy Kreme has a page on its website link — www.krispykreme.com/promos/vaccineoffer — dedicated to answering questions about the free-doughnut offer.
As of noon Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Forsyth County had 205,202 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 54% of all residents. That includes the fully vaccinated population of 188,914, or 49% of the county's residents.
Statewide, DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 59% counted as fully vaccinated.
“This is one of those times when a company’s public relations campaign itself can truly be a ‘win-win,’” said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.
“In this case, it serves a social cause and public purpose as well. Maximizing the number of vaccinations in the shortest possible time is a social cause that’s on virtually everyone’s mind right now.
“Krispy Kreme’s ability to help that cause is noteworthy, not only for its ability to elevate brand awareness, but to directly contribute to the social goal at hand,” Beahm said. “There aren’t many PR campaigns that can do that.”
Beahm said the use of the vaccination card “doubling as a get-one-free coupon is a particularly creative way to generate store traffic and trial at a time when retailers are looking for ways to bring people back to their stores.”
“There will be a lot of competition to draw customers to brick-and-mortar in the days ahead. This gets Krispy Kreme started early in that push.”
